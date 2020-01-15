If Tua is the pick do you draft 2 QBs this year due to health?

Hi all. New guy here. Thanks for the warm welcome. Love this place.

So, we all know Tua is a fairly fragile QB. Alabama's OL was rated #3 and #4 in the two years he was the primary starter. He also was already out of the game in the third quarter in many of those games due to an extensive lead. So behind an impressive O Line, he got banged up enough to require four surgical procedures. He's now nursing a very interesting hip that could lead to early arthritis as well is likely to get re-injured according to my Orthopedic Specialist friend. Wherever he goes, there is a possibility he may not be cleared to play in a game until late in the first season or not until '21.

If Tua is the pick at #5, we have an interesting issue to ensure consistency at QB. Sure, we have Fitzpatrick now. But, would it be in our interest to take Tua AND Fromm? Maybe pay them both handsomely and have two eventual starters?

I know what I'm asking is dramatic, but how many teams in the last 4 years have not learned in a very painful manner that they are only as good as their backup QB. Tua is fragile behind one of the best O lines in college, to think he comes here and is suddenly never touched is foolish.

Please give your thoughts and remember I'm the new guy, so take it easy lol.
 
My answer is NO. We have far too many holes to invest a possible 2nd or 3rd round pick on a "backup QB" when we already have Fitz and Rosen for another year. Those picks need to be used on players who will be starters (now or in the near future), not on a player we may not need at all.

We have till April to worry about Tua's health status, lets not stress over it now.
 
That's what you have Rosen for believe it or not.
 
Assuming Rosen is capable enough to still be on the roster next year, he would fulfill that role. If he isn't going to be, I think we should definitely draft someone in the middle-to-low rounds and double down. Ideally Tua would be the 3rd QB on the depth chart next season and someone that we can basically redshirt.
 
FinaticalOne said:
My answer is NO. We have far too many holes to invest a possible 2nd or 3rd round pick on a "backup QB" when we already have Fitz and Rosen for another year. Those picks need to be used on players who will be starters (now or in the near future), not on a player we may not need at all.

We have till April to worry about Tua's health status, lets not stress over it now.
Click to expand...
Maybe not need at all? That's wishful thinking sadly. Again, only played until halftime in a lot of games and behind one of the best O Lines, got injured enough for four surgeries.

Rosen didn't see the field much this year making me think he wasn't as good as Fitz. Do you all view someone not as good as Fitz to be the person you want to put in when Tua gets hurt?

Tua is going to be injured often based on what we've seen (would love to be wrong). If we want to take the next step, we need to be smart about making sure we have consistency at QB and not just some shoe because he's on the roster AKA Rosen.
 
Well it really depends how many picks are required to actually get Tua... If 3 of the Fins picks are gone in a trade, Im not sure sinking an additionnal pick into a lotto type late round QB is very appealing IMO...
 
Tua is not fragile but he does get hurt trying to extend plays, it's unfortunate that he's being labeled as fragile, he will be one of the best QB at that posistion.
 
