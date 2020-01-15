If Tua is the pick do you draft 2 QBs this year due to health?

Hi all. New guy here. Thanks for the warm welcome. Love this place.



So, we all know Tua is a fairly fragile QB. Alabama's OL was rated #3 and #4 in the two years he was the primary starter. He also was already out of the game in the third quarter in many of those games due to an extensive lead. So behind an impressive O Line, he got banged up enough to require four surgical procedures. He's now nursing a very interesting hip that could lead to early arthritis as well is likely to get re-injured according to my Orthopedic Specialist friend. Wherever he goes, there is a possibility he may not be cleared to play in a game until late in the first season or not until '21.



If Tua is the pick at #5, we have an interesting issue to ensure consistency at QB. Sure, we have Fitzpatrick now. But, would it be in our interest to take Tua AND Fromm? Maybe pay them both handsomely and have two eventual starters?



I know what I'm asking is dramatic, but how many teams in the last 4 years have not learned in a very painful manner that they are only as good as their backup QB. Tua is fragile behind one of the best O lines in college, to think he comes here and is suddenly never touched is foolish.



Please give your thoughts and remember I'm the new guy, so take it easy lol.