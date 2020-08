I mean that the earlier he is on the field, the sooner will build up his NFL experience. That's all he needs, experience, and nothing else. With a solid o-line in place or not, let him play in order to gain experience because the earlier he goes through his growing pains (snap to snap), the sooner he will be set as an experienced qb. So I would love to see him play every game this season. Throwing him into the fire early rather than later will result in his maturing sooner. That's all for me.