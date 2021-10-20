If Tua lands with a competent franchise it will be the Drew Brees situation all over again.

So much of an athlete's success (especially QB) depends on the circumstances around him.



I'm no professional scout, but from what I've seen so far of Tua I think he can be great. Not good -- great. Like Russell Wilson level.



His circumstances in Miami really couldn't have been much worse. The college injury. The WR's last year. The offensive coordinator situation. The O-Line and lack of a running game. Even despite all that I see glimpses of greatness. I see elite accuracy and anticipation. I see above average pocket awareness and mobility. I see leadership and character. Of course he's had stretches where he's struggled, for all of the reasons listed above. And he's played in what -- 12 games???



Can you imagine how good he can be if he gets traded to Denver, for example? Imagine him 3 or 4 years down the road with all that game experience under his belt. Imagine him with those WR's, that running game, that organization.



This could be more embarrassing than the Drew Brees situation because Tua is (was?) ours, and our incompetent organization gave up on him way too soon.



NFL fans are stuck on this "Tua over Herbert" narrative. If you've been a fan of this team for the last 20 years you know deep down inside that it isn't about Tua vs. Herbert. If we'd drafted Herbert it would be the other way around. Tua would be thriving in LA and Herbert would be struggling here. It's not a Tua problem, it's a Dolphins problem. The stink of this franchise is too much for most players to overcome.



If they trade Tua it will really be the end for me. Sheer incompetence and impatience from our front office.