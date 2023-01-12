If Tua retires this offseason...

I would want Caleb Williams in 2024. To be honest, I want Caleb Williams regardless of what happens with Tua this offseason. The question would become, how do we get there? Personally, I think finding a trade partner for Tua (though I’m not sure what the compensation would be) and signing Brady for a year would be best, and hoping that the first pick in 2024 ends up belonging to a team that’s not in the market for a QB.



I love Tua as a person. I think he’s a good QB when healthy. I’ll always root for him to succeed. But the reality is, our franchise QB can’t be someone that’s guaranteed to miss games every season. Unfortunately we aren’t in the best spot to make a move to fix it.