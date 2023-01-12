 If Tua retires this offseason... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Tua retires this offseason...

Who should the fins pursue as starting QB next year if Tua retires?

  • Tom Brady

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Derek Carr

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Lamar Jackson

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Aaron Rodgers

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • Other

    Votes: 4 33.3%
Trucanes99

Don't kill me... this is just a hypothetical. I know we have Tua under contract for one more year, and I am not saying Tua will -or even should- retire, but if he does, who do you want the dolphins to go after?

I set up the poll so you can choose up to two options. Feel free to let us know who you'd want the fins to pursue if you selected 'other'...
 
traptses

I would want Caleb Williams in 2024. To be honest, I want Caleb Williams regardless of what happens with Tua this offseason. The question would become, how do we get there? Personally, I think finding a trade partner for Tua (though I’m not sure what the compensation would be) and signing Brady for a year would be best, and hoping that the first pick in 2024 ends up belonging to a team that’s not in the market for a QB.

I love Tua as a person. I think he’s a good QB when healthy. I’ll always root for him to succeed. But the reality is, our franchise QB can’t be someone that’s guaranteed to miss games every season. Unfortunately we aren’t in the best spot to make a move to fix it.
 
