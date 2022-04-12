IF Tyler Linderbaum falls to the 2nd round...

I don't anticipate Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa-Center) falling out of the first round, but I've been seeing more mocks where he drops to the 2nd. For example, Lance Zierlein's latest on NFL.com. If that happens, given our need to upgrade at Center, Linderbaum's insane talent and knack for zone blocking, what are you willing to give up to go get him?



Looking at draft pick values, our reduced 2022 draft haul has a total of 141 points with #102, 125, 224 and 247.



By the way, 7th round picks are worth 1 point. #224 and 247 are utterly worthless in this regard.



The top 2nd round pick (#33) is worth 580 points.

The bottom 2nd round pick (#64) is worth 270 points.



No chance Linderbaum falls to bottom of 2nd, but just mention it to show we would need MORE than 270 points to get up there.

Even if we traded our entire remaining draft of 2022 (141 points), we would still be at least 129 points short and more likely around 360 points short.



Given that is what we are looking at, which direction would you go?



Try to package something together to go get him? Perhaps even all of our remaining 2022 picks + Dieter and/or someone else?

In some ways, given the offseason acquisitions we have made, if all we got out of the 2022 draft was Tyler Linderbaum, I'd be okay with that.



Or, would you rather let it go and try to snag someone like Luke Fortner (Kentucky-Center) in the 3rd?

Or, still have your heart set on JC Tretter?