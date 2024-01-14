 If We Aren't Going With Tua, Who Is Our Best Option? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If We Aren't Going With Tua, Who Is Our Best Option?

I like Tua as a person, but he is so clearly not the answer for Dolphins. We won't be able to get a decent QB in the draft, so who do you all think is our best option? Personally, I like Justin Fields, but I'm not 100 percent sure the Bears will trade him away.
 
A few other posters mentioned Cousins as an option. I didn't even know he was a FA until recently. Yep, so that's my top choice for sure. I would love to see Cousins paired with McD.
 
So we would essentially have to trade Tua away to free up the 25m option that was picked up. Would there be any teams willing to entertain this? I could care less about receiving anything in return, I just want that 25m off the books. This will be needed in free agency.
 
A few other posters mentioned Cousins as an option. I didn't even know he was a FA until recently. Yep, so that's my top choice for sure. I would love to see Cousins paired with McD.
I like Cousins, but he will be 36 before the beginning of next season, so he's not a long term solution. Justin Fields is only 24 and has a ton of upside. He is Lamar-like outside the pocket and will only get better with time.
 
1. Kirk Cousins - Guy is a great player. One of the most underrated QBs in some time. You give him these WRs and he would absolutely shred.

2. Russell Wilson - I'm not someone who thinks Wilson is a great QB. He is not. But, he might be one legit option for our situation. He would likely be super cheap against the cap. Denver will be on the hook for his salary. He can likely pick where he wants to go out of a handful of spots. Miami would be enticing to him for several reasons.

I will say this about Wilson. Not only has he proven he can win in this league, specifically in December and January, but he has an ability to extend plays. If someone has to cover these receivers for 5 seconds they are not going to do well. Wilson could absolutely hit some deep balls to Cheetah.

Not sure I would be interested in anyone else. Would definitely look into drafting a QB too.

Justin Fields is awful. He can't throw. Even if he can extend plays he still sucks. The Bears couldn't score points with him out there for a reason. He takes sacks like no one's business. I know Wilson does too, but Fields has no anticipation at all and won't throw unless a guy is wide open. Then he usually misses when he does throw.
 
