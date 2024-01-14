If We Aren't Going With Tua, Who Is Our Best Option?

1. Kirk Cousins - Guy is a great player. One of the most underrated QBs in some time. You give him these WRs and he would absolutely shred.



2. Russell Wilson - I'm not someone who thinks Wilson is a great QB. He is not. But, he might be one legit option for our situation. He would likely be super cheap against the cap. Denver will be on the hook for his salary. He can likely pick where he wants to go out of a handful of spots. Miami would be enticing to him for several reasons.



I will say this about Wilson. Not only has he proven he can win in this league, specifically in December and January, but he has an ability to extend plays. If someone has to cover these receivers for 5 seconds they are not going to do well. Wilson could absolutely hit some deep balls to Cheetah.



Not sure I would be interested in anyone else. Would definitely look into drafting a QB too.



Justin Fields is awful. He can't throw. Even if he can extend plays he still sucks. The Bears couldn't score points with him out there for a reason. He takes sacks like no one's business. I know Wilson does too, but Fields has no anticipation at all and won't throw unless a guy is wide open. Then he usually misses when he does throw.