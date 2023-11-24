If we don’t win next four….

We simply don’t belong. I don’t care if we win by multiple touchdowns or by a field goal but we must take care of business. Those are the easiest 4 games any “contender” will have and we can be on a very good position if we win those four. Lose one and we don’t belong. We may get into the playoffs but will go down on our first match. Our last three games may be against top 5 teams in Baltimore and Dallas and a very dangerous and talented Bills team that maybe playing for their playoffs chances. True contenders win when they have and when the opponent is less talented and I just don’t see any excuse for us losing any of the next four. Are we the same old Dolphins of the last 30 years or are we something that could end up being special for at least a couple of years? We will find out soon.