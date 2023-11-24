 If we don’t win next four…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we don’t win next four….

We simply don’t belong. I don’t care if we win by multiple touchdowns or by a field goal but we must take care of business. Those are the easiest 4 games any “contender” will have and we can be on a very good position if we win those four. Lose one and we don’t belong. We may get into the playoffs but will go down on our first match. Our last three games may be against top 5 teams in Baltimore and Dallas and a very dangerous and talented Bills team that maybe playing for their playoffs chances. True contenders win when they have and when the opponent is less talented and I just don’t see any excuse for us losing any of the next four. Are we the same old Dolphins of the last 30 years or are we something that could end up being special for at least a couple of years? We will find out soon.
 
Totally agree. This is not the time to lay an egg.....we must win our next 4 and probably two of our last 3 as well if we want to be who we want to be.
 
At the beginning of the season I penciled in a loss against Chiefs and Eagles. I counted on splitting the series with the Bills. I counted the Cowboys as a loss. Later on in the season I counted the Cowboys as a win and the Ravens as a loss.

I would love to win out but I see no shame at all in being a four loss team.
 
These next two worry me the most because they are on the road. I have no idea what weather will be in Washington. But I don’t trust this team on the road yet. But if we can win these next two. Then I will feel we will be on our way to 11-3. I think it’s very important to get to 11-3 and basically wrap up division before the last 3. Starts tomorrow.
 
Meh…….it’s the NFL, anything can happen!

should we win the next 4….yes. If we don’t and stumble somewhere in that stretch, does it mean we don’t belong amongst the good teams…….he’ll no.
 
If the Jets had an offense they would be formidable. Tua can't play hero ball and allow himself to get hurt taking a cheap shot. Run a lot of motion, get our WR's in coverage against Lb'ers, and take the short gains. Slow, steady, and smart will win the race.
 
Yup! Just play safe, take the easy yards and only go for big plays when they are there. No need to force anything or take risks. Even FGs are good. I trust our d to take care of their side of the ball. We shouldn’t need lots of points to win this one.
 
