 If we lose Christian Wilkins......

If we lose Christian Wilkins......

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
3,041
10,292
61
Bangkok
While we all hope we can retain CW, we need to prepare for his departure. Who do we replace him with? IMHO, we take a 3 pronged approach:

1. Sign a cheap DT vet to fill immediate need. But who is out there at a low cost? Do any of you know?
2, Re-sign R. Davis to a 1 year "prove it now or never" deal and hope he is a late bloomer like AJ was.
3. Draft an DT - but what kind? A monster run stuffer like M. Sweat? Would that allow Sieler, Phillips, Chubb and AVG (hopefully) to feast on the QB? Or do we look for more of a Wilkins clone?

Thoughts?
 
That’s basically what I’d do if we lost Wilkins. Resign Davis. Add a cheap starter in free agency. Draft one in the 5th round for depth.


I would then use the rest of the money we could of spent on Wilkins to upgrade CB and or LB
 
We need a run stuffer big guy next to Sieler in there. Wilkins is good but he gets pushed around a lot by big interior linemen since he's usually more interested in the sack vs collapsing gaps and swallowing up linemen so your lbers can stay clean and feast.
 
He is gone …we live in a world where money is the only thing that matters. Plus his agent is one of the biggest price gaulgers in the NFL
 
TheMageGandalf said:
We need a run stuffer big guy next to Sieler in there. Wilkins is good but he gets pushed around a lot by big interior linemen since he's usually more interested in the sack vs collapsing gaps and swallowing up linemen so your lbers can stay clean and feast.
Sweat is huge 350+ and can stuff runs all day. McKinley Jackson 330+ is another run stuffer.
 
I read somewhere that we met with Gabr Hall from Baylor? Anyone have a take on him? Sounds like he could be a 5th round target?

Also, what do we do at edge/DE? We have JP and Chubb coming off of injury. Do we invest in FA or the draft on a position that, “when healthy” isn’t a top need? I’m thinking bringing back VG should be a top priority. We literally have no one that can rush the passer.
 
