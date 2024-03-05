If we lose Christian Wilkins......

Jamesw
While we all hope we can retain CW, we need to prepare for his departure. Who do we replace him with? IMHO, we take a 3 pronged approach:
1. Sign a cheap DT vet to fill immediate need. But who is out there at a low cost? Do any of you know?
2, Re-sign R. Davis to a 1 year "prove it now or never" deal and hope he is a late bloomer like AJ was.
3. Draft an DT - but what kind? A monster run stuffer like M. Sweat? Would that allow Sieler, Phillips, Chubb and AVG (hopefully) to feast on the QB? Or do we look for more of a Wilkins clone?
Thoughts?
