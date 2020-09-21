If We Lose Thursday Night...

Why do people keep asking this question? It doesn't make any sense to me why people are upset that Gaskin is playing well.



It's funny to think some people were fine with the trade for Rosen as a "hedge your bets" kind of move but don't think getting Howard and Breida is a "hedge your bets" kind of move at RB. Last year we had the worst running game in the league. No one on the roster stood out so the Dolphins addressed the issue with Howard and Breida. Gaskin clearly saw the writing on the wall, put in the work, and had a good camp. He was rewarded with some playing time in the first game and played well. They gave him a little more work in game 2 and he played well again. It's not rocket science, it's football. I'm happy for Gaskin, he's getting rewarded for taking his craft seriously and getting better.