If We Lose Thursday Night...

Kev7
Scout Team
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2019
- Messages
- 156
- Reaction score
- 245
- Age
- 37
- Location
- New Jersey
The surely Tua gets the nod week 4 with a long week of preparation. I don't want to hear that he's not ready. If you release Rosen and suit up Tua as the #2 QB then he's ready.
It's infuriating to see Cam Newton lead the Patriots for basically a 1m salary, surely he could have been ours. Also, why did we sign Jordan Howard and trade for Breida when Gaskins appears to be our new bell cow. So many questions through 2 weeks.
