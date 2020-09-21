If We Lose Thursday Night...

Kev7

The surely Tua gets the nod week 4 with a long week of preparation. I don't want to hear that he's not ready. If you release Rosen and suit up Tua as the #2 QB then he's ready.

It's infuriating to see Cam Newton lead the Patriots for basically a 1m salary, surely he could have been ours. Also, why did we sign Jordan Howard and trade for Breida when Gaskins appears to be our new bell cow. So many questions through 2 weeks.
 
Kev7 said:
Also, why did we sign Jordan Howard and trade for Breida when Gaskins appears to be our new bell cow. So many questions through 2 weeks.
Why do people keep asking this question? It doesn't make any sense to me why people are upset that Gaskin is playing well.

It's funny to think some people were fine with the trade for Rosen as a "hedge your bets" kind of move but don't think getting Howard and Breida is a "hedge your bets" kind of move at RB. Last year we had the worst running game in the league. No one on the roster stood out so the Dolphins addressed the issue with Howard and Breida. Gaskin clearly saw the writing on the wall, put in the work, and had a good camp. He was rewarded with some playing time in the first game and played well. They gave him a little more work in game 2 and he played well again. It's not rocket science, it's football. I'm happy for Gaskin, he's getting rewarded for taking his craft seriously and getting better.
 
Kev7

datruth55 said:
Why do people keep asking this question? It doesn't make any sense to me why people are upset that Gaskin is playing well.

It's funny to think some people were fine with the trade for Rosen as a "hedge your bets" kind of move but don't think getting Howard and Breida is a "hedge your bets" kind of move at RB. Last year we had the worst running game in the league. No one on the roster stood out so the Dolphins addressed the issue with Howard and Breida. Gaskin clearly saw the writing on the wall, put in the work, and had a good camp. He was rewarded with some playing time in the first game and played well. They gave him a little more work in game 2 and he played well again. It's not rocket science, it's football. I'm happy for Gaskin, he's getting rewarded for taking his craft seriously and getting better.
It's not so much that I'm upset about Gaskins taking the lionshare of carries, its the process from free agency into draft. We had immense draft capital and never took a RB we liked. Fair enough, but we also chose Jordan Howard over Fournette and Melvin Gordon, both of which have/had comparable salaries. Melvin Gordon in particular would make this team much much better.
 
BillsFanInPeace

datruth55 said:
Why do people keep asking this question? It doesn't make any sense to me why people are upset that Gaskin is playing well.

It's funny to think some people were fine with the trade for Rosen as a "hedge your bets" kind of move but don't think getting Howard and Breida is a "hedge your bets" kind of move at RB. Last year we had the worst running game in the league. No one on the roster stood out so the Dolphins addressed the issue with Howard and Breida. Gaskin clearly saw the writing on the wall, put in the work, and had a good camp. He was rewarded with some playing time in the first game and played well. They gave him a little more work in game 2 and he played well again. It's not rocket science, it's football. I'm happy for Gaskin, he's getting rewarded for taking his craft seriously and getting better.
I always wondered about the Trade for Breida, he seemed so much of a product of a Shannahan and SF offense. ALL the RBS seem to excel in that offense. RB production in a Shannahan Offense is always something I wanted my team to not fall for.
 
datruth55

Kev7 said:
It's not so much that I'm upset about Gaskins taking the lionshare of carries, its the process from free agency into draft. We had immense draft capital and never took a RB we liked. Fair enough, but we also chose Jordan Howard over Fournette and Melvin Gordon, both of which have/had comparable salaries. Melvin Gordon in particular would make this team much much better.
Melvin Gordon is an injury waiting to happen and Fournette is a freakin headcase and a locker room cancer. I'm not sad we didn't go after either one of these guys. Howard had a good year last year for the Eagles. Breida provided a homerun threat at RB with his speed...the surprising thing is that we're not taking full advantage of him in the passing game. If we didn't do it yesterday against the Bills with two of their starting linebackers out of the game then I don't think Gailey has any plans to use him as a pass catcher.
 
DolfanISS

I still don’t think you should spend big on RB (Gordon). As long as you can block RB’s will be productive. I would play the game of drafting backs and when it’s tome to pay them let them walk. Look at the Giants. Having a healthy Barkley is amazing but now they see screwed. It’s a physical position and you can bank on injuries. I would not pay big bucks for a back. Rather spend it up front.

Also why the hell would we sign Cam Newton. You think he wanted to come here knowing he’ll likely be repacked? Wouldn’t make any sense:
 
El Canadian

Not disappointed at all with Gaskin making the most of the opportunities he's been given. I'm disappointed with Jordan Howard, I really hope he'll pick up his game even though I understand the O-Line needs to be better at creating gaps for him.

Cam could've been ours but what would have been the point in adding a player who has only a few years left in the tank when we aren't even in a position to win this year? All he would've done was give us a record between 7-10 wins, we wouldn't have gone far in the playoffs IF we would have even made it which I don't think we would have. There was just no point in bringing him in.
 
Danny

  • Mike Gesicki TE, Miami Dolphins


    Through two weeks, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki has lined up in the slot on 79 percent of his snaps.

    Gesicki in Week 2 was once again deployed primarily from the slot, turning 11 targets into eight grabs for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. He's commanded 21 percent of Miami's targets through two weeks. Gesicki's Week 1 usage was encouraging despite a flop of a stat line (three catches for 30 yards), and his slot involvement continued in Week 2. He'll be a top tight end candidate in Week 3 against a Jacksonville defense fresh off giving up a career day to Jonnu Smith.

    Sep 21, 2020, 9:05 AM ET
 
Kev7

DolfanISS said:
I still don’t think you should spend big on RB (Gordon). As long as you can block RB’s will be productive. I would play the game of drafting backs and when it’s tome to pay them let them walk. Look at the Giants. Having a healthy Barkley is amazing but now they see screwed. It’s a physical position and you can bank on injuries. I would not pay big bucks for a back. Rather spend it up front.

Also why the hell would we sign Cam Newton. You think he wanted to come here knowing he’ll likely be repacked? Wouldn’t make any sense:
Gordon makes 8 million over 2 years
Howard makes 5 million over 2 years
 
Bopkin02

Hey... Sometimes a guy comes in and balls out. Who knew Gaskin would look so good? Best guy plays.
I live in the Philly area and tons of Eagles fan friends of mine said I'd love Howard and they didn't want to lose him, so who knows what happened there.
I think as far as not drafting a RB, it was
A) some were taken earlier than expected
B) we couldn't fill every hole in this draft.
Don't over-invest in one, and now we can focus on the right one next year without soooo many holes to fill.
 
Mach2

Kev7 said:
The surely Tua gets the nod week 4 with a long week of preparation. I don't want to hear that he's not ready. If you release Rosen and suit up Tua as the #2 QB then he's ready.

It's infuriating to see Cam Newton lead the Patriots for basically a 1m salary, surely he could have been ours. Also, why did we sign Jordan Howard and trade for Breida when Gaskins appears to be our new bell cow. So many questions through 2 weeks.
Isn't it possible that Gaskins is simply outperforming the others in practice?

I don't want guys playing based on contract or draft status.

If Gaskins is better, play him.

To do anything else is silly.
 
FINOMINAL

We aren’t going to win a game until we play the Jets. Uncle Rico has like two incomplete passes this season and is looking like Kurt Warner in Jacksonville. Jay Gruden versus Flores, who you got? I’m leaning Jaguars.
 
Pitbull13

Kev7 said:
The surely Tua gets the nod week 4 with a long week of preparation. I don't want to hear that he's not ready. If you release Rosen and suit up Tua as the #2 QB then he's ready.

It's infuriating to see Cam Newton lead the Patriots for basically a 1m salary, surely he could have been ours. Also, why did we sign Jordan Howard and trade for Breida when Gaskins appears to be our new bell cow. So many questions through 2 weeks.
If Tua played defense I'd be on board but the offense scored 28 pts against a really good Bills D. Not sure how Tua will help that.
 
