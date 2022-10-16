 If we move foreword with Tua, we need better backup Qb’s | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we move foreword with Tua, we need better backup Qb’s

Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

Self explanatory. Teddy sucks and looks lost more than Skylar. Tua needs a competent backup because of his injury history. 😳. We are in QB limbo again.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Elle Clouds said:
Self explanatory. Teddy sucks and looks lost more than Skylar. Tua needs a competent backup because of his injury history. 😳. We are in QB limbo again.
the way our ol block...somebody going get kill back there at qb...
 
R

Rockchalk

Not totally on subject but this game is winnable and if if if we were to get it done and then get Tua back next week and he is himself moving forward then the backup situation was good enough. Not great but good enough.
 
B

Birdmond

You cannot “move forward “ with a QB that averages 5 missed starts per year. Even if he is a “generational talent” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

39wildman said:
the way our ol block...somebody going get kill back there at qb...
Teddy looks lost every drop back. Rolling out of the pocket when he doesn’t need too. Low accuracy. Can’t even dink and dunk properly. Won’t be a Dolphin next year.
Rockchalk said:
Not totally on subject but this game is winnable and if if if we were to get it done and then get Tua back next week and he is himself moving forward then the backup situation was good enough. Not great but good enough.
Definitely winnable, but the defense needs to score to win this game. Our backup QB’s blow and suck. Is that even possible 😉
 
Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

tzjombie said:
No, we have one in Thomson, you are being you irrational self.
Skylar looks lost and possibly injury prone. Was temporarily hurt against Jets and hurt again today. Unathletic, inaccurate, weak arm and drafted in 7th round for a reason but I’m irrational. No thank you.
 
tzjombie

tzjombie

Elle Clouds said:
Skylar looks lost and possibly injury prone. Was temporarily hurt against Jets and hurt again today. Unathletic, inaccurate, weak arm and drafted in 7th round for a reason but I’m irrational. No thank you.
Lol, you are delusional! Blinded by you ego and hate.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Not just better backup QB, but one who is similar to Tua, and who can run the same gameplan. Teddy just can't do the same things as Tua or Skyler, which makes him less than ideal to step in like this.
 
Elle Clouds

Elle Clouds

tzjombie said:
Lol, you are delusional! Blinded by you ego and hate.
How? I love the Dolphins, not hate so beat it with that. I can see clearly. Our backup QB’s are not fit for this offense and suck. Which is why they are either backups or drafted late. Get real
 
D

Duss

Tua deserves all world status that this offense is scoring points

We are all seeing what an avg can muster
 
