If we move foreword with Tua, we need better backup Qb’s

Self explanatory. Teddy sucks and looks lost more than Skylar. Tua needs a competent backup because of his injury history. . We are in QB limbo again.
the way our ol block...somebody going get kill back there at qb...
Teddy looks lost every drop back. Rolling out of the pocket when he doesn't need too. Low accuracy. Can't even dink and dunk properly. Won't be a Dolphin next year.
Definitely winnable, but the defense needs to score to win this game. Our backup QB's blow and suck. Is that even possible
No, we have one in Thomson, you are being you irrational self.
Skylar looks lost and possibly injury prone. Was temporarily hurt against Jets and hurt again today. Unathletic, inaccurate, weak arm and drafted in 7th round for a reason but I'm irrational. No thank you.
Skylar looks lost and possibly injury prone. Was temporarily hurt against Jets and hurt again today. Unathletic, inaccurate, weak arm and drafted in 7th round for a reason but I’m irrational. No thank you.
How? I love the Dolphins, not hate so beat it with that. I can see clearly. Our backup QB's are not fit for this offense and suck. Which is why they are either backups or drafted late. Get real
And don't forget, even Brady wasn't drafted until the sixth round