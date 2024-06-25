If we pay Tua

If the Dolphins give Tua his huge contract extension, then we should also extend Tyreek's contract so both contracts have an "exit ramp" in the same season.



Typically these QB contract extensions have an "exit ramp" after 4 years. I also think Tyreek has 4 solid years left in him.



So I would look to lock Tua and Tyreek up through the 2027 season.



We saw what Tua looked like before Tyreek got here and he was rather pedestrian. Tyreek is the most important player on our offense and he changes everything as he dictates how opposing defenses have to game plan for our offense. I don't think its a coincidence that our offense was never the same after Tyreek suffered his injury against the Titans last year since even though he played after missing the Jets game, he was not his usual self which is why our offense struggled.