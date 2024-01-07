If we win, I’m getting fired tomorrow

I hate to be that guy, but…,



I’ve been watching this movie since 1976. Long time. Some of you, even longer.



They ate our lunch game 4 when we were healthy. I dread what they’ll do tonight.



We’re not beating KC. Not that we can’t (we sure can) but the refs will see to it we do not. Cmon, Mahomes is the new Brady, gets what he wants…



But if we win tonight, I’m calling my boss at 11:00 tonight and tell him I’m too drunk to make it tomorrow.



But we won’t. As before, the refs will see to it. Josh Allen ain’t too far behind Mahomes when it comes to getting what he wants….



Sorry to be a downer. Already wasted.