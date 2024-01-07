 If we win, I’m getting fired tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we win, I'm getting fired tomorrow

I hate to be that guy, but…,

I’ve been watching this movie since 1976. Long time. Some of you, even longer.

They ate our lunch game 4 when we were healthy. I dread what they’ll do tonight.

We’re not beating KC. Not that we can’t (we sure can) but the refs will see to it we do not. Cmon, Mahomes is the new Brady, gets what he wants…

But if we win tonight, I’m calling my boss at 11:00 tonight and tell him I’m too drunk to make it tomorrow.

But we won’t. As before, the refs will see to it. Josh Allen ain’t too far behind Mahomes when it comes to getting what he wants….

Sorry to be a downer. Already wasted.
 
multistage said:
I hate to be that guy, but…,

I’ve been watching this movie since 1976. Long time. Some of you, even longer.

They ate our lunch game 4 when we were healthy. I dread what they’ll do tonight.

We’re not beating KC. Not that we can’t (we sure can) but the refs will see to it we do not. Cmon, Mahomes is the new Brady, gets what he wants…

But if we win tonight, I’m calling my boss at 11:00 tonight and tell him I’m too drunk to make it tomorrow.

But we won’t. As before, the refs will see to it. Josh Allen ain’t too far behind Mahomes when it comes to getting what he wants….

Sorry to be a downer. Already wasted.
Click to expand...
We were not health week 4 either lol
 
Great thread.

Will read again.
 
The coach has built a much better culture than what was here in the previous regime but this team is so soft it's just not built for games like this.

Two seed on the line and we got guys nursing day to day injuries sitting out

I hope I am wrong and we go out and smash the bills in the mouth. I don't see it
 
I’m sleeping in regardless of the outcome. Sleeping in for me is 6:00 AM.
 
good strategy. set expectations low. try for the reverse jinx. that is what i have been doing!
 
Please let us all know what the Bills have done in the past two games scares you to think we can not win this game. Nevermind, you already have it all figured out. Good Luck watching the game tonight, hope your team gets crushed like you think they will!
 
Enough said. - LOL
 
This is the Dolphins' best season in like 30 years. Tua has the highest QB home win percentage in the whole NFL (80%) and we are playing at home. Yes, we are banged up with injuries but let the game play out before giving up. As for getting completely drunk and calling your boss. Friendly suggestion - Don't do it. Your work and life shouldn't revolve around the Miami vs Buffalo result.
 
I told my boss I'd be too drunk to make it this Monday before the season even started... He said thanks for the heads up.
 
