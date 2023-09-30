If We Win The Toss

Do you want the ball first?? My thinking is there won't be many punts, if any, by either side. Tua is mentally strong and Josh just isn't, (see how easily Wilkins gets him upset). If we find the endzone, they match and we score again I can see Josh start feeling the pressure and forcing things. We will need the running game but not until 2nd half. 4 straight plays with Tua throwing it should get us 1st down after 1st down, and once they are tired and confused run the ball to control the clock.

By taking the ball first you won't get it after half but all that means is you have to be smart right before half. You can't leave 1:40 on the clock when you score. I would rather kick a FG with 5 seconds left than score a TD with 1:40.

Waddle can't have dropped passes on 3rd down and we have to continue with the low % of presnap penalties. This style of timing offense puts a lot of pressure on hearing the snap and with all the noise up there I fear we might have some trouble in this area like we did last year.



Should be fun, I can't wait.