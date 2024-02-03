If Wilkins isn’t Signed

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Just wondering how different the offseason looks if Miami let's Christian Wilkins go? I think that's probably the most realistic outcome and maybe the biggest question of the offseason.
Tua is going to sign long-term. You don't let quarterbacks like that get away.
As to Wilkins, would Miami replace him in free agency with a more affordable option, or look to the draft?
Sweat and Murphy, teammates at Texas, are probably the best options in the draft. I've seen Murphy mocked close to top 20, with Sweat usually early second round. Maybe there's a trade down option to get an additional pick?
Of course, without committing $20+ million a year to Wilkins it could open the free agent door a little bit.
