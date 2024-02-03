 If Wilkins isn’t Signed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Wilkins isn’t Signed

Just wondering how different the offseason looks if Miami let's Christian Wilkins go? I think that's probably the most realistic outcome and maybe the biggest question of the offseason.

Tua is going to sign long-term. You don't let quarterbacks like that get away.

As to Wilkins, would Miami replace him in free agency with a more affordable option, or look to the draft?

Sweat and Murphy, teammates at Texas, are probably the best options in the draft. I've seen Murphy mocked close to top 20, with Sweat usually early second round. Maybe there's a trade down option to get an additional pick?

Of course, without committing $20+ million a year to Wilkins it could open the free agent door a little bit.
 
Newton, Taylor III, Murphy and Sweat are all draft options. Would expect Newton to go top 10-15 depending on his combine. The other guys should all be there at 21. Think you could trade back in the 1st and get more picks and probably still get one of them.
 
Yeah I think that’s solid team building strategy if he leaves

22 mill off the cap replaced by hi round asset to fit right in to the position next to Sieler

I think Sieler can take someone under his wing and get the best out of them as a duo
 
