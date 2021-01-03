If you are still here, guess what? YOU love the Miami Dolphins!

Yes, you. Tua hater, Tua lover, Tua doubter. I understand where you are coming from. I too remember the Marino years, and long for having such a competitive QB in our organization. I also remember the "Fiedler on the Roof" years, the Culpepper fiasco, and now we are on the verge of having a QB our organization drafted eliminate us from the playoffs (Tannehill). Isn't it grand?



However, I do have hope for the SHORT and long term future. We finally have someone who gives me hope. Nope, that man is NOT Mr. Tagovailoa--who I still think will be a fantastic QB in the NFL. That man is Brian Flores. A 39 year-old coaching prodigy who I will rooting with all my might to crush the "347-win" Shula record. Who, when it's all said and done, will bring us more hardware than China and Taiwan do for end-of-the-year Holidays.



Am I hurt that it's likely that we will miss the playoff? My tears are aqua and my blood is orange, so I certainly am, but I think we found our man. We found our gem. We have Mr. Flores in aqua and orange, Buckle up lads and laddies, it's going to be one hell of a ride... for all of YOU. WHO. LOVE. THE. MIAMI. DOLPHINS.