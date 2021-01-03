 If you are still here, guess what? YOU love the Miami Dolphins! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you are still here, guess what? YOU love the Miami Dolphins!

Yes, you. Tua hater, Tua lover, Tua doubter. I understand where you are coming from. I too remember the Marino years, and long for having such a competitive QB in our organization. I also remember the "Fiedler on the Roof" years, the Culpepper fiasco, and now we are on the verge of having a QB our organization drafted eliminate us from the playoffs (Tannehill). Isn't it grand?

However, I do have hope for the SHORT and long term future. We finally have someone who gives me hope. Nope, that man is NOT Mr. Tagovailoa--who I still think will be a fantastic QB in the NFL. That man is Brian Flores. A 39 year-old coaching prodigy who I will rooting with all my might to crush the "347-win" Shula record. Who, when it's all said and done, will bring us more hardware than China and Taiwan do for end-of-the-year Holidays.

Am I hurt that it's likely that we will miss the playoff? My tears are aqua and my blood is orange, so I certainly am, but I think we found our man. We found our gem. We have Mr. Flores in aqua and orange, Buckle up lads and laddies, it's going to be one hell of a ride... for all of YOU. WHO. LOVE. THE. MIAMI. DOLPHINS.
 
Once a fin always a fin roll on fa and the draft if you asked me at the start off the season come jan the 3rd we would have a shot at the playoffs I would have bitten your hand off
 
I am a fan of an Aqua and Orange little logo that has a whale shaped porpoise on it.

Players, coaches, executives, owners, schemes, etc change.

The results do not.

We cheer for a logo and to find a sense of belonging.

Yes I am a fan, but today I wish I was not.
 
I go through this every year since 1970, so good to have a community to share the ups and downs of them always breaking my heart....wouldn’t trade it for anything
 
