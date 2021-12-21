 "If you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn" - Alan Poupart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"If you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn" - Alan Poupart

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

I read this Q&A section from Alan Poupart

From Miguel Gonzalez (@MigzSwervin):

I know I am opening myself up to death by stoning, but what are your thoughts on Tua’s underthrow to Wilson in the 1st half? IMO, Tua had time and if Wilson had caught the ball in stride, that was 6. Just an off 1st half or is that play fodder for Tua’s arm strength doubters?

Hey Miguel, yes, you’re not going to be making friends with that question. LOL. Without question, that was a bad miss by Tua and without question it’s going to be fodder for those who question Tua’s arm strength. And it wasn’t the only pass like that. There was an out pass to Parker over the sideline that floated a bit and of course there was the pick-six where the ball just didn’t get there quickly enough. But I’ll say it right here: No matter how strongly you support Tua, if you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn.


The stigma of Tua's arm strength will forever follow him, regardless of what he does.
 
In terms of Arm Strength, that is not Tua's strength as a player. He won't sling you the ball for 90 yards, but then again there have been other players who sling the ball really hard with no accuracy. Even if we could attack the ball further we are not gonna see our receivers separate much.
 
I read this Q&A section from Alan Poupart

From Miguel Gonzalez (@MigzSwervin):

I know I am opening myself up to death by stoning, but what are your thoughts on Tua’s underthrow to Wilson in the 1st half? IMO, Tua had time and if Wilson had caught the ball in stride, that was 6. Just an off 1st half or is that play fodder for Tua’s arm strength doubters?

Hey Miguel, yes, you’re not going to be making friends with that question. LOL. Without question, that was a bad miss by Tua and without question it’s going to be fodder for those who question Tua’s arm strength. And it wasn’t the only pass like that. There was an out pass to Parker over the sideline that floated a bit and of course there was the pick-six where the ball just didn’t get there quickly enough. But I’ll say it right here: No matter how strongly you support Tua, if you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn.


The stigma of Tua's arm strength will forever follow him, regardless of what he does.
JFC… He under threw it. it happens. We’ve seen him throw it over 50 yards in the air more than once. It was a matter of accuracy not ability. This topic Has reached peak idiocy.
 
Normally I’d defeat this “blind or stubborn” take by providing video evidence to the contrary. I did so pre and post 2020 draft. And even into that 2020 NFL season.

But it’s pointless. The naysayers only listen and acknowledge evidence that supports their agenda.

With that in mind, I say let’s all avoid the fishing bait in this newly created thread. There’s no upside to it.
 
tommyp

tua doesn't have the strongest arm but it is still nfl caliber.. his accuracy is amazing (yes he will have some picks but so does everyone else).
as for the underthrow to wilson, Tua did get hit on the release. "maybe" affected his throw
i will take Tua and his accuracy and smarts and leadership and support him all day long. i will still criticize him when it's on him but he's our QB who every fan should be rooting for
 
We knew this already, but we've also seen QB's with less than ideal arm strength have success in the NFL and win championships. Arm strength isnt the end all be all. Every scout said Tua's arm strength isnt great but they still had him highly rated coming out of college because they acknowledged that arm strength is not what defines a QB's success. Joe Burrow doesnt have a Justin Herbert arm and he also was picked ahead of Herbert. Arm Strength isnt everything at the QB position. Ill take the profile of Tua over Jamarcus Russell/ Jay Cutler/ Ryan Mallett/ Cam Newton any day of the week.
 
Tua's arm strength is only an issue when he is unable to set his feet, how about we worry about being able to establish a ****ing pocket for the kid rather than critique **** that many other factors play into. So many ****ing clowns that think their opinions matter to get clicks.
 
Yup that’s what pushed me over the edge, guys like Brady/Rodgers have never underthrown a ball ever in their entire career…..

Let’s ignore that a defender is right in his face and he has to side step just to get the throw off all while on the run. It was a much harder throw then ppl are making it out to be. Not to mention it’s still catchable. Parker or waddle probably still coming down with that 95% of the time
 
Andyman

I think the Wilson throw was simply an under throw after he got pressure from the front and threw it later than he wanted to. He wanted Gesicki in the flat and as the free rusher came he suddenly sees Wilson running free and launches it. The ball goes 45 yards in the air and he didn’t step into it. If he’d just thrown it a split second earlier rather than farther it’s a TD if Wilson catches it.

That’s not an arm strength issue he just underthrew it. QBs with great arms do that too.

The pick six was just a bad decision. A rocket throw wouldn’t have helped. Defender jumped the route on Long right away. Bad route, bad decision.

His arm is not a rocket but if he has his feet set it’s plenty good. Just let him develop and build around him.
 
tommyp

exactly, if these Tua haters watch the replay they would see Tua getting hit right after the release. these posters would've hated Drew Brees arm strength too
 
