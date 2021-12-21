"If you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn" - Alan Poupart

I read this Q&A section from Alan Poupart



From Miguel Gonzalez (@MigzSwervin):



I know I am opening myself up to death by stoning, but what are your thoughts on Tua’s underthrow to Wilson in the 1st half? IMO, Tua had time and if Wilson had caught the ball in stride, that was 6. Just an off 1st half or is that play fodder for Tua’s arm strength doubters?



Hey Miguel, yes, you’re not going to be making friends with that question. LOL. Without question, that was a bad miss by Tua and without question it’s going to be fodder for those who question Tua’s arm strength. And it wasn’t the only pass like that. There was an out pass to Parker over the sideline that floated a bit and of course there was the pick-six where the ball just didn’t get there quickly enough. But I’ll say it right here: No matter how strongly you support Tua, if you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn.





The stigma of Tua's arm strength will forever follow him, regardless of what he does.