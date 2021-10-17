 If you could fix 2 specific things… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you could fix 2 specific things…

Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
412
Reaction score
871
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
Our Dolphins have many areas that need fixing. But if you could fix 2 (and only 2) specific issues/ players on our Dolphins, what would they be? Please not generalities like “fix the Offense”, but reality based specifics.

For me it would be:
1, Center- I think if we had a top 5 power Center via draft or acquisition, it would help every other area of the OL.
2. MLB- we need a run stopping violent enforcer that bring fear across the middle..
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,003
Reaction score
1,139
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
1. My expectations...
2. My Disappointment...

Alas that's not a reality.

But if this team really needs just two things..

1. O Line COACH (We need more at every position on the o line and this is how to gain that)
2. We need a first and second down running back that hurts the D Line and runs over D backs more than occasionally.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,686
Reaction score
18,931
Location
Montreal
Offensive philosophy: Stop trying to play chess with your opponents. Its a race to 30+, act accordingly.

Thats it, only need one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom