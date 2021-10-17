If you could fix 2 specific things…

Our Dolphins have many areas that need fixing. But if you could fix 2 (and only 2) specific issues/ players on our Dolphins, what would they be? Please not generalities like “fix the Offense”, but reality based specifics.



For me it would be:

1, Center- I think if we had a top 5 power Center via draft or acquisition, it would help every other area of the OL.

2. MLB- we need a run stopping violent enforcer that bring fear across the middle..