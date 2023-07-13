If you could guarantee a win

AyyJayy
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2021
- Messages
- 333
- Reaction score
- 645
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Westin, FL
If you could guarantee 1 Miami Dolphins regular season win, what would it be?
This one was tough, but I think Miami over KC in Germany would be my choice. A more reasonable option might be @Buffalo, but I'm sticking to KC. Tyreek against his former team, Tua proving himself against Mahomes. World stage against the Super Bowl champs, potentially legitimizing Miami's place among the best in the AFC.
The offseason is flying by boys and girls, less than a month away from TC.
