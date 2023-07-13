 If you could guarantee a win | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you could guarantee a win

A

AyyJayy

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2021
Messages
333
Reaction score
645
Age
31
Location
Westin, FL
If you could guarantee 1 Miami Dolphins regular season win, what would it be?

This one was tough, but I think Miami over KC in Germany would be my choice. A more reasonable option might be @Buffalo, but I'm sticking to KC. Tyreek against his former team, Tua proving himself against Mahomes. World stage against the Super Bowl champs, potentially legitimizing Miami's place among the best in the AFC.

The offseason is flying by boys and girls, less than a month away from TC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom