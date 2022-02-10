If you could have ONE high-profile FA, who would it be?

Looking forward to FA, who's your one guy you want down here?



Curious to see what you all think



I'd imagine it's a no-brainer and we're all eyeing Terron Armstead



Laken Tomlinson is another option coming from the 49ers

And finally, Ben Jones would be a nice option at C, knows the zone-blocking scheme well



I'd also look at Allen Robinson although I don't see the Fins spending big $ on a WR. He's a better DVP in my opinion (mostly bc he doesn't get hurt, although he did miss some time last year)