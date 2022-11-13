If you didn't know who ran the defense last year Flores or Boyer, Now you know

FlaFinest954
It's obvious. We have most of the same players and went from a top 10 defense to about the worse out there now. Boyer is getting exposed.
And no Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, nik needhamThe biggest difference from last year is just the quality of the opposing offenses. We were terrible much of the season last year and somehow made our name beating done Cam Newton and Ian Book. Defense was the same one that got dominated by the Bucs and Bills.
They do not have the same players. The secondary has been missing Byron Jones all season and Brandon Jones and Needham are out for the year.It's obvious. We have most of the same players and went from a top 10 defense to about the worse out there now. Boyer is getting exposed.