If you didn't know who ran the defense last year Flores or Boyer, Now you know

S

Sirspud

The biggest difference from last year is just the quality of the opposing offenses. We were terrible much of the season last year and somehow made our name beating done Cam Newton and Ian Book. Defense was the same one that got dominated by the Bucs and Bills.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm just Chubbin' around
Sirspud said:
And no Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, nik needham
 
1

1972forever

FlaFinest954 said:
They do not have the same players. The secondary has been missing Byron Jones all season and Brandon Jones and Needham are out for the year.

When you lose three of your best players in the secondary and Howard has been struggling with an injury since the first game of the season, there is no way anyone can say this is the same defense they had last year.
 
