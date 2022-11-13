If you didn't know who ran the defense last year Flores or Boyer, Now you know

FlaFinest954 said: It's obvious. We have most of the same players and went from a top 10 defense to about the worse out there now. Boyer is getting exposed. Click to expand...

They do not have the same players. The secondary has been missing Byron Jones all season and Brandon Jones and Needham are out for the year.When you lose three of your best players in the secondary and Howard has been struggling with an injury since the first game of the season, there is no way anyone can say this is the same defense they had last year.