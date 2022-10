1) Make rules that are easy to interpret and absolute in the action to be taken.

2) Use slow motion video reviews to allow for immediate game time reviews.

3) Allow for teams to request six reviews (challenges) a game. I am basing this on one per quarter plus another one in the last two minutes of each half - but those six can be used at any time during the game by the HC.

4) Make reviews required after every type of score.

5) Review the referee's performance after every game.

6) Bring in new ref's every year to replace those ref's who require or quit, who become ill or injured, who's performance has fallen below an acceptable level based on post-game NFL reviews or look to be involved in any kind of human sports gambling, as opposed to horse or dog racing.