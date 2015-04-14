 IF you had to choose ONE WR...WHO would it be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

IF you had to choose ONE WR...WHO would it be?

Which WR if you could only choose ONE?

  • Amari Cooper

    Votes: 184 53.2%

  • Kevin White

    Votes: 65 18.8%

  • Devante Parker

    Votes: 41 11.8%

  • Jaelen Strong

    Votes: 4 1.2%

  • Breshad Perriman

    Votes: 10 2.9%

  • Phillip Dorsett

    Votes: 15 4.3%

  • Rashad Greene

    Votes: 1 0.3%

  • Dorial Green-Beckham

    Votes: 14 4.0%

  • Devin Smith

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nelson Agholor

    Votes: 10 2.9%

  • Sammie Coates

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Devin Funchess

    Votes: 2 0.6%
  • Total voters
    346
  • Poll closed .
Phinfan31

Phinfan31

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Oct 10, 2003
Messages
1,948
Reaction score
126
- If the Dolphins were 100% certain going to draft a WR, who would you want it to be??

- Many people will probably select Amari Cooper by shear talent...but I remind them the cost to trade up. I think there can be arguments made for other WR's.
.......................................................................................................................................................................................................

As for me, I pick Phillip Dorsett This is why:

I love that he has grown up here, this is home. He has bled here. He has always trained here and is used to the humidity. Hes has never gotten in trouble here and so its obviously a good environment for him. He is surrounded by family and friends. This will all translate to and advantage to transitioning to the pros. Plus it would be fulfilling his dream - hes a Dolphins fan. He will replace Mike Wallace just fine. It doesn't hurt that he can run a 4.25 40 either. Thats enticing. He appears to have excellent work ethic. As you can tell I am a Seminoles fan. But I grew up a Dolphins fan first...so I can ignore the tie to the U.

This would be my pick even though the Amari Cooper is tempting...I just think we can do other things with our 1st and Phillip Dorsett would replace Mike Wallace just fine.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
D

dannysc305

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
135
Reaction score
8
Phinfan31 said:
- All things considered!!!

- Keep in mind everything - from the cost of trading up - to the value of finding a gem later. Who would you pick???

- Who are you most loyal to? Feel free to discuss why you pick that player below.
.......................................................................................................................................................................................................

As for me, I pick Phillip Dorsett because I love that he has grown up here, has bled here and I think this would be fulfilling his dream to play here! This is home. Plus he has grown up a Miami Dolphins fan.

It doesn't hurt that he can run a 4.25 40yd either.

I'm not a Canes fan...this may surprise you. As you can tell I am a Seminoles fan. But I grew up a Dolphins fan first. This would be my pick even though the Amari Cooper is tempting...
Click to expand...

Amari Cooper grew up here too. Went to Miami Northwestern with Bridgewater
 
finfan54

finfan54

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 3, 2002
Messages
26,167
Reaction score
28
its amari cooper hands down. the dude is ready day one. fits this offense to a tee.

btw, I am just realizing this. I was never one to push for a WR, but clearly there is nothing to worry about with this guy.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,388
Reaction score
13,637
Location
UK
obviously cooper if I had to pick one, but im not sure id trade up for any wr with our roster gaps
 
Phinfan31

Phinfan31

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Oct 10, 2003
Messages
1,948
Reaction score
126
dannysc305 said:
Amari Cooper grew up here too. Went to Miami Northwestern with Bridgewater
Click to expand...

I actually didn't know that...wow. Makes me suddenly like Cooper even more. Points made for him I understand...but I still prefer Phillip Dorsett.

Perhaps its just the little kid in me - that wished I could play in the NFL one day, and also how cool it would be to represent home. I am rooting for him. It would be a cool story if he turns out to be a special Phin.
 
Hayden Fox

Hayden Fox

Is it Sunday yet?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2009
Messages
30,987
Reaction score
1,249
Perriman at 14 if I had to pick a receiver. Not moving up. I do like some of the receivers that could be there in the 2nd round, however. Some of these receivers that could go in the 2nd round...Coates, DGB or Agholor are very interesting.
 
zach8111

zach8111

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 20, 2007
Messages
3,448
Reaction score
16
Location
Fremont, Ohio
If I had to pick between all the WRs without considering the compensation of possibly having to trade up its obvious if go with cooper.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,490
Reaction score
6,563
Age
32
Location
CT
Phinfan31 said:
- If the Dolphins were 100% certain going to draft a WR, who would you want it to be??

- Many people will probably select Amari Cooper by shear talent...but I remind them the cost to trade up. I think there can be arguments made for other WR's.
.......................................................................................................................................................................................................

As for me, I pick Phillip Dorsett This is why:

I love that he has grown up here, this is home. He has bled here. He has always trained here and is used to the humidity. Hes has never gotten in trouble here and so its obviously a good environment for him. He is surrounded by family and friends. This will all translate to and advantage to transitioning to the pros. Plus it would be fulfilling his dream - hes a Dolphins fan. He will replace Mike Wallace just fine. It doesn't hurt that he can run a 4.25 40 either. Thats enticing. He appears to have excellent work ethic. As you can tell I am a Seminoles fan. But I grew up a Dolphins fan first...so I can ignore the tie to the U.

This would be my pick even though the Amari Cooper is tempting...I just think we can do other things with our 1st and Phillip Dorsett would replace Mike Wallace just fine.
Click to expand...

I like dorsett but id go with him only if the big 3 arent there at 14. Then i take a corner at 14 as Grimes is getting older and might be released next year. Id dont think wr is as big of a problem as people think. Id be comfortable going into the season with landry, stills, matthews and cameron. Worse case we pick up a free agent wr like jennings, nicks. Anything else besides that is just an extra coating of sugar. Cb is more of a concern not only now but in the future. Our only sure talent will be 33 next year year and making around 9 million. Atleast at wr we have young guys that have shown potential for the present and future, something i cant say about cb.
 
Hayden Fox

Hayden Fox

Is it Sunday yet?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2009
Messages
30,987
Reaction score
1,249
If Perriman is there he has the highest upside of all these receivers, his drop problem is way overrated and you would not have to give up picks to snag him.
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
69,885
Reaction score
25,119
Location
richmond va
for miami specifically

cooper
white
parker
green
perriman
lockett
mcbride/lewis

the only other one i got to decide on is nelson agholar who could slot in before or after lockett i suspect but i havent gotten far enough into his tape...

these are the only top 4 round pick wrs on my board...the last 2 are projects

with stills here smith and dorsett came off my board...
 
datruth55

datruth55

Hungry for defense
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2004
Messages
21,814
Reaction score
4,242
Location
U.S.A.
hooshoops said:
for miami specifically

cooper
white
parker
green
perriman
lockett
mcbride/lewis

the only other one i got to decide on is nelson agholar who could slot in before or after lockett i suspect but i havent gotten far enough into his tape...

these are the only top 4 round pick wrs on my board...the last 2 are projects

with stills here smith and dorsett came off my board...
Click to expand...

Why no Dorsett?
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Club Member
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
36,078
Reaction score
17,565
Location
West Virginia
White.

All we have to do is start some convincing drug rumors so he falls to #14
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,273
Reaction score
1,560
Bumpus said:
White.

All we have to do is start some convincing drug rumors so he falls to #14
Click to expand...

I guess I'll start. I saw kevin white snorting coke off of a toilet seat in a buffalo wild wings in Charlotte last month.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,477
Reaction score
21,253
Location
Davie, FL
Yes lets get the rumor mill going that White has been doing White stuff so he slips to 14!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom