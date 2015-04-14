IF you had to choose ONE WR...WHO would it be?

- If the Dolphins were 100% certain going to draft a WR, who would you want it to be??



- Many people will probably select Amari Cooper by shear talent...but I remind them the cost to trade up. I think there can be arguments made for other WR's.

.......................................................................................................................................................................................................



As for me, I pick Phillip Dorsett This is why:



I love that he has grown up here, this is home. He has bled here. He has always trained here and is used to the humidity. Hes has never gotten in trouble here and so its obviously a good environment for him. He is surrounded by family and friends. This will all translate to and advantage to transitioning to the pros. Plus it would be fulfilling his dream - hes a Dolphins fan. He will replace Mike Wallace just fine. It doesn't hurt that he can run a 4.25 40 either. Thats enticing. He appears to have excellent work ethic. As you can tell I am a Seminoles fan. But I grew up a Dolphins fan first...so I can ignore the tie to the U.



This would be my pick even though the Amari Cooper is tempting...I just think we can do other things with our 1st and Phillip Dorsett would replace Mike Wallace just fine.