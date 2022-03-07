If you havnt watched this yet, You wont regret giving it a view, i prosime you that!

I know this has been posted once already but I'm reposting this to urge all of those fans who havnt watched it yet for one reason or another to give it a view. I had to work all weekend and finally had time tonight to watch it.



Our new coach is the most genuine, funny, inspiring, down to earth, honest, relatable coach I've ever heard speak. Hes simply on a different level. After watching this, I fully expect him to become one of the best coaches in the NFL. It will take an hour to listen to the entire thing... yea he talks for a full f***ing hour on the McAfee show and its worth every second of your time.



McDaniel comes on at the 1 hour 5 minute mark



