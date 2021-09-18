If You Like Film Study (All 22) You'll Appreciate This One

marino2duper73 said: It's just a Tua bash session Watched this last night live. Dude was a Florida A&M QB. Obviously, he doesn't know much about the NFL offensive scheming Click to expand...

I've watched several of his videos. He has never bashed (unwarranted or unfair criticism) Tua that I have seen. He just points out where Tua and the rest of our offense obviously need work. He acknowledges Tua's potential as high IF he's developed properly in the right system, where he also has decent protection and weapons. Don't want to start a pissing match but, I agree with him. He is by far not the only one who feels this way.I think it is very rare that young QBs like Tua are flawless. Even Marino and Brady both willingly admit that experience over the years made them much better QBs, able to carry their respective teams somewhat. I can't see Tua mastering the position any sooner than they did. However, I'd be very pleased if he did.