 If you spend a cent on the Miami Dolphins: YOU ARE STILL CONTRIBUTING TO THE PROBLEM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you spend a cent on the Miami Dolphins: YOU ARE STILL CONTRIBUTING TO THE PROBLEM

Tursiops truncatus

Tursiops truncatus

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 31, 2023
Messages
67
Reaction score
122
Age
24
Location
West Virginia
BOYCOTT. Total and absolute boycott to the Ross regime. Empty seats, no merchandise purchases, no more money to this clown. We’ve had is as fans!!!! Wayne Huizenga is now officially the second worst owner of this franchise. Only aqua and orange money to support this site as it’s now providing a social service for all of us!!!

Joe Robbie is not to be spoken-of in the same paragraph as those… This is not the franchise our grandparents and parent came to love!!!

Ross desecrates their memories. (My eyes hurt when I see them wear their logo) Well, I’ve had it with spending jack on anything that may go to Ross’s pocket. BOYCOTT on my part!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom