If you think Tua is playing again this year…

It’s simply not happening. Tua has been made a concussion Martyr by the media. Roger Godell is very public opinion driven. My expectation is he will urge the dolphins to sit Tua the rest of the year. This is very unfair to the Dolphins, Tua and our fans. Tua should play when the doctors clear him not the media. We have people calling for Tua’s retirement (LOL). After a concussion with no history of concussion prior! Insanity. Meanwhile players all over the league are passing protocols multiple times (See Tee Higgins) and helping their teams to victories. This is disgusting. Can’t help but feel we’re being singled out. Season is over.