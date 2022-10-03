 If you think Tua is playing again this year… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you think Tua is playing again this year…

It’s simply not happening. Tua has been made a concussion Martyr by the media. Roger Godell is very public opinion driven. My expectation is he will urge the dolphins to sit Tua the rest of the year. This is very unfair to the Dolphins, Tua and our fans. Tua should play when the doctors clear him not the media. We have people calling for Tua’s retirement (LOL). After a concussion with no history of concussion prior! Insanity. Meanwhile players all over the league are passing protocols multiple times (See Tee Higgins) and helping their teams to victories. This is disgusting. Can’t help but feel we’re being singled out. Season is over.
 
Dolphann4life said:
It’s simply not happening. Tua has been made a concussion Martyr by the media. Roger Godell is very public opinion driven. My expectation is he will urge the dolphins to sit Tua the rest of the year. This is very unfair to the Dolphins, Tua and our fans. Tua should play when the doctors clear him not the media. We have people calling for Tua’s retirement (LOL). After a concussion with no history of concussion prior! Insanity. Meanwhile players all over the league are passing protocols multiple times (See Tee Higgins) and helping their teams to victories. This is disgusting. Can’t help but feel we’re being singled out. Season is over.
Tua will miss one game at most. Some of you need to get on meds.
 
DolphinDaddy said:
Tua will miss one game at most. Some of you need to get on meds.
My guy, you’re delusional if you think they will clear Tua after 1 game (which he probably should be). They’re out for blood. Doctors have no say in the matter at the moment. It’s disgusting.
 
Tua is more likely to play on Sunday than he is to sit out the rest of the year IMO.

Him playing Sunday is becoming more realistic with all the news coming out recently that the league and NFLPA cannot hide.

They tried to make him a fall guy, but it appears to be backfiring.

If he's medicall6 cleared and wants to play he will play
 
btfu149 said:
Tee Higgins had 2 concussions in 7 days and even last night Cameron Brate probably had 1 and he came back in that game.
Yes and tee Higgins was out COLD during the jets game and returned. The optics of Tua hands (fencing position) is causing this to be worse than it is. Sad but true.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Tua is more likely to play on Sunday than he is to sit out the rest of the year IMO.

Him playing Sunday is becoming more realistic with all the news coming out recently that the league and NFLPA cannot hide.

They tried to make him a fall guy, but it appears to be backfiring.

If he's medicall6 cleared and wants to play he will play
If all things were fair he would be playing Sunday. But we aren’t in a fair situation.
 
It’s not just the NFL that’s feeling the pressure. How many doctors will be willing to clear Tua to play again this year after what is being said in the media and after what happened to the doctor that cleared him to play during the Buffalo game? That doctor‘s reputation is being destroyed. What other doctor would be willing to take that same risk?
 
rickd13 said:
It’s not just the NFL that’s feeling the pressure, but how many doctors will be willing to clear Tua to play again this year after what is being said in the media and after what happened to the doctor that cleared him to play during the Buffalo game? That doctor‘a reputation is being destroyed. What other doctor would be willing to take that same risk?
We are in a no win situation. The only way the NFL and Doctors can escape this media onslaught is by sitting Tua the season.
 
