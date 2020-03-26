If you were GM and Jon Gruden offers to trade into pick 5...

Burt Macklin
Say you were Grier and old Jon Gruden calls you offering pick 12 and 19 for our pick 5....what do you do?
To me, this is a no brainer: YES. You can now pickup a QB (maybe not Tua or Herbert), 1 or 2 OL, DE, Safety, or RB support.
What do you guys think?
