If you were the GM what would you do, go ahead throw it out thru 3rd round.

HollowBeast
Black Hills
Personaly I would trade down with Denver grab there second pick also and a three 2022
Then draft these , my eyes are on Buffalo and that Cannon armed QB passing to Diggs
Pat Surtain
Christian Barmore
Javonte Williams
Elijah Moore. Den pick
Landon Dickerson
Chazz Surat
I think you Build The defense and Depth for future cap issues.
Ok I got big shoulders , don’t hold back in your assement
