If you were the GM what would you do, go ahead throw it out thru 3rd round.

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Personaly I would trade down with Denver grab there second pick also and a three 2022
Then draft these , my eyes are on Buffalo and that Cannon armed QB passing to Diggs
Pat Surtain
Christian Barmore
Javonte Williams
Elijah Moore. Den pick
Landon Dickerson
Chazz Surat

I think you Build The defense and Depth for future cap issues.
Ok I got big shoulders , don’t hold back in your assement
 
boomer10

I hear you but I just believe we need to give Tua some weapons this year. Keeping the Offense on the field for long sustained drives keeps Allen on the sidelines. That is another way to stop the Bills offense.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Take Pitts or Chase at 6.
If they are gone I trade down a few spots.
I would also entertain trading down a few spots from 18.
Then take BPA at one of our needed positions.
A Safety included in that need.
 
Finsup4ever

Trade 18 and 2022 SF 1st to Giants for pick 11

Trade pick 50, Gesicki, 2022 SF 3rd to Titans for pick 22....Titans lost Jonnu Smith in free agency

6 - Kyle Pitts
11 - Micah Parsons
22 - Najee Harris
36 - Elijah Moore
81 - Peyton Turner
 
Danny

Danny

it's 2022 NFL you're talking about. you must build your offense and I mean a god one or else your defense won't matter.
 
PHINANALYST

I REALLY like Barmore, but I just can’t see us drafting the BEST DT in this draft ... at least not til day 3 ...

Conversely PAYE is the prototypical NE style DL ... good + versatile ... and would be VERY surprised if he is there at 18, that we don’t take him.
 
