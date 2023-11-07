 If you were to go to a game, which one are you picking? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you were to go to a game, which one are you picking?

I'm up North and went to the Philly game a couple of weeks ago, and now looking at tickets for one more.

Three best options are:
Black Friday Jets
Dec 3 @ Washington
Week 17 in Baltimore
So are you picking divisional opponent post holiday, an easier road to a victory in DC or waiting until the season plays out and seeing a late season game potentially for important playoff seeding implications?
I'm a bit torn, clearly!
 
Black Friday vs the Jets. Always a fun time of the year to watch football and this will be a good game.
 
