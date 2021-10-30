 If you were Tua, you would.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you were Tua, you would....

Seeing how the Front Office has handled the Deshaun Watson situation, Tua should...

  • Say nothing and hope Grier and Flores are replaced soon

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Ask for a trade after being disrespected by the Dolphins Franchise

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Just keep moving forward and ignore the nonsense

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • Sit down with a psychiatrist

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
fins317

fins317

Reflecting back over the past two weeks, I cannot stop to think about the miserable situation Tua has been in and how poorly he has been treated by the Dolphins Front Office. Coach Queeneville had to resign because he chose to sweep an issue under the carpet (I think most of us see this as a bad decision). The Miami Dolphins are still dancing with a person who has a serious character allegations. If the Dolphins were a class act, Grier should have come out and stated, "The Miami Dolphins is an organization which demands a lot of our employees and players. We expect them to represent this franchise through their behaviors on and off the field. While we realize Deshaun Watson has not been tried in criminal or civil court for the allegations placed against him, and in this great country of ours, you are innocent until proven guilty, we cannot consider as a part of our organization until the allegations have been rectified.
 
M

Marino2.0

What Grier should say is “I am a stupid, stupid man and should not be trusted with football decisions.”

Short of that, I’d also settle for “Tua is our franchise quarterback. We expect him to be our starter for a long, long time. And no, we are not going to be trading away future first round draft picks for a man accused of two dozen sex offenses.”

We will get neither. Ross and Grier have been a 20-year plague on our franchise, and their clown show isn’t over just yet.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Easier said then done, but ignore the talk. Watch film, workout, keep improving.
 
