If your not depresed

bane said: Why even think of draft. We had so many picks and didn’t get one impact player last draft Click to expand...

Some speculation involved, but if the Dolphins can't get one 1st team All Pro, or even two Pro-Bowlers, out of 9 picks in the first and second rounds of the 2020 and 2021 drafts, that this will go down as perhaps a bigger front-office malpractice job as Bill O'Brien giving us nearly all those extra picks in the first place. Plus, if they can't solidify their QB situation after this embarrassment of riches, then its just icing on the cake.