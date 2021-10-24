If you're blaming Tua...

for this loss....smh!



I've seen hof qbs throw worse picks than that under much less duress. I agree both were not good but to play devils advocate, on the 1st one the TE looked so slow getting to the corner allowing the db to step in front. On the 2nd one, once again, Jackson gets beat right off the snap with the rest of the oline getting bum rushed into Tua. He should have just taken the sack there but things play out differently if he even gets a second. This is his 3rd 300 yard game in 12 starts with only 1 good reciever in waddle. It took Josh Allen 3 seasons to get his 1st.