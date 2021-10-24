 If you're blaming Tua... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you're blaming Tua...

M

michaelscott

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 21, 2012
Messages
108
Reaction score
69
for this loss....smh!

I've seen hof qbs throw worse picks than that under much less duress. I agree both were not good but to play devils advocate, on the 1st one the TE looked so slow getting to the corner allowing the db to step in front. On the 2nd one, once again, Jackson gets beat right off the snap with the rest of the oline getting bum rushed into Tua. He should have just taken the sack there but things play out differently if he even gets a second. This is his 3rd 300 yard game in 12 starts with only 1 good reciever in waddle. It took Josh Allen 3 seasons to get his 1st.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,322
Reaction score
4,692
Age
40
Location
Tampa
Flo and Grier are the problems with this team. The big problem that won’t go away is Ross.
 
N

nate5413

Rookie
Joined
Sep 22, 2005
Messages
701
Reaction score
166
I'm a big tua guy. but he needs to clean up those mistakes. I didn't mind the first one but that 2nd one was inexcusable
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom