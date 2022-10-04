 If you’ve got hate in your heart, boy have I got the thread for you … | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you’ve got hate in your heart, boy have I got the thread for you …

Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Club Member
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
35,920
Reaction score
16,877
Location
West Virginia
**** the Jets.

May the mothers of each member of that accursed elephant fellating franchise suck diseased walrus shit through a tube.

It’s filthy, rotten, slimy, stinkin, getting-shot-down-by-Suzy-Kolber, green bastard week which means it’s time to hate on the Jets.


Brethren, I say unto you, LET IT FLOW …
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,609
Reaction score
7,757
In all honestly, I don’t wish the Jets I
I’ll will. I hope they are able to finish second in every game they play.
 
gofins60

gofins60

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,360
Reaction score
2,847
Location
Allentown, PA
Well, you were stirring up some anti-Jets feelings here, until you mentioned Suzy; now there are some different feelings stirring... 😍

1664844713983.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom