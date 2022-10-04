If you’ve got hate in your heart, boy have I got the thread for you …

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2003
- Messages
- 35,920
- Reaction score
- 16,877
- Location
- West Virginia
**** the Jets.
May the mothers of each member of that accursed elephant fellating franchise suck diseased walrus shit through a tube.
It’s filthy, rotten, slimy, stinkin, getting-shot-down-by-Suzy-Kolber, green bastard week which means it’s time to hate on the Jets.
Brethren, I say unto you, LET IT FLOW …
May the mothers of each member of that accursed elephant fellating franchise suck diseased walrus shit through a tube.
It’s filthy, rotten, slimy, stinkin, getting-shot-down-by-Suzy-Kolber, green bastard week which means it’s time to hate on the Jets.
Brethren, I say unto you, LET IT FLOW …