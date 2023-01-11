If the Super Bowl was this Sunday instead of the first round of the playoffs, would the Dolphins have ruled Tua OUT on Wednesday?
Sometimes it feels like this team is content with being the controlled opposition. I’m a McDaniel fan (fading) but what is the competitive advantage of ruling out QB1 today? Is it impossible to clear the concussion protocol with four days left before the game?
