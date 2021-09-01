Igbinoghene, Punt Returner Extraordinaire????

NYC#1finsfan
I know I'm beating this topic to death but I was one of the very first people who purchased an Iggy jersey in the hope and belief that he would make me proud wearing it. I also know he is super young and learning the position of DB, albeit at a very high draft pick. It seems coach Flo wants to get this kid on the field at any way possible just to get acclimated with the speed of the game, in my opinion and keep him engaged. Hopefully he will NOT turn into another Dion Jordan.........Go Iggy, I am one of your biggest supporters..........