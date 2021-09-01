 Igbinoghene, Punt Returner Extraordinaire???? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Igbinoghene, Punt Returner Extraordinaire????

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

I know I'm beating this topic to death but I was one of the very first people who purchased an Iggy jersey in the hope and belief that he would make me proud wearing it. I also know he is super young and learning the position of DB, albeit at a very high draft pick. It seems coach Flo wants to get this kid on the field at any way possible just to get acclimated with the speed of the game, in my opinion and keep him engaged. Hopefully he will NOT turn into another Dion Jordan.........Go Iggy, I am one of your biggest supporters..........:hclap:
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

It's up to him to evolve into the player he was drafted to be. It's year two. Time to shine or start getting ready for his chances to diminish. He's got a great opportunity but so far seems average at best.
 
Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

i'd try to sell it.. i think what we have here is a very good athlete but a poor football player. even in the return game, his instincts, feels, and setting up blocks just isn't there.

that's why he can look amazing in drills like this:
but awful in games.

i'm sure flo and grier are going to be extra patient with him due to his superior athletic ability, age and draft status, but i don't see some miraculous turnaround into him becoming an instinctive football player.
 
royalshank

royalshank

NYC#1finsfan said:
I know I'm beating this topic to death but I was one of the very first people who purchased an Iggy jersey in the hope and belief that he would make me proud wearing it. I also know he is super young and learning the position of DB, albeit at a very high draft pick. It seems coach Flo wants to get this kid on the field at any way possible just to get acclimated with the speed of the game, in my opinion and keep him engaged. Hopefully he will NOT turn into another Dion Jordan.........Go Iggy, I am one of your biggest supporters..........:hclap:
Dion Jordan actually made plays when he was on the field. His problem was he couldn’t stay on the field.
 
1972forever

They kept Grant on the team because he will be their primary kickoff and punt returner. They kept Iggy on the team because they would take a $9 million dead cap hit if they cut him. I really don’t see Iggy doing much on the field this season.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Iggy will come in when we are blowing people away to secure the victory.😁
 
D

dolphinheel

Iggy played CB exactly two years before he was drafted. TWO. He’s an incredible, elite athlete but still raw playing the toughest position on the field. Mastery takes time. Do I really need to point out to some of you dimwits other players who took time and eventually shined? We can start with X and Reshad Jones. Fans need to get off his damn case and give him the room he needs to develop. I trust Flos ability to bring him along, over expert message board posters. If you’re a MD fan then support him.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

dolphinheel said:
Iggy played CB exactly two years before he was drafted. TWO. He’s an incredible, elite athlete but still raw playing the toughest position on the field. Mastery takes time. Do I really need to point out to some of you dimwits other players who took time and eventually shined? We can start with X and Reshad Jones. Fans need to get off his damn case and give him the room he needs to develop. I trust Flos ability to bring him along, over expert message board posters. If you’re a MD fan then support him.
Haha he called you guys “dimwits” haha

you need to get laid and get a warning
We don’t name call here on this site
 
D

dolphinheel

1972forever said:
They kept Grant on the team because he will be their primary kickoff and punt returner. They kept Iggy on the team because they would take a $9 million dead cap hit if they cut him. I really don’t see Iggy doing much on the field this season.
Of course you fail to mention that he has two elite, veteran CBs in front of him that he’s supposed to supplant, but why let facts get in the way. Please enlighten us on how many practices you’ve been to and how much game tape you’ve watched to come up with your assessment that Iggy will fail this season. Anxiously waiting. SMDH
 
1

1972forever

dolphinheel said:
Iggy played CB exactly two years before he was drafted. TWO. He’s an incredible, elite athlete but still raw playing the toughest position on the field. Mastery takes time. Do I really need to point out to some of you dimwits other players who took time and eventually shined? We can start with X and Reshad Jones. Fans need to get off his damn case and give him the room he needs to develop. I trust Flos ability to bring him along, over expert message board posters. If you’re a MD fan then support him.
Recognizing that Iggy shouldn’t have been a first round pick and isn’t ready to play CB in the NFL doesn’t mean that someone isn’t a MD fan. Perhaps some day he will develop into an average NFL player but there have been many first round picks for the Dolphins over the years who were either complete busts or who turned out to be average at best.

The fact he only played two years at CB in college and was said to need to develop as a player at the position is the reason he was a huge risk as a first round pick. He was a 3rd or 4th round talent coming out of college at best and as a fan of the Dolphins since 1966, I don’t need anyone telling me that pointing out that he was a bad pick in the first round means I must be a bad fan.

I hope Iggy develops because he is a Miami Dolphin but that doesn’t change the fact he has shown no improvement up to this point.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

dolphinheel said:
Iggy played CB exactly two years before he was drafted. TWO. He’s an incredible, elite athlete but still raw playing the toughest position on the field. Mastery takes time. Do I really need to point out to some of you dimwits other players who took time and eventually shined? We can start with X and Reshad Jones. Fans need to get off his damn case and give him the room he needs to develop. I trust Flos ability to bring him along, over expert message board posters. If you’re a MD fan then support him.
What any poster here thinks about any player has no impact on the room they need to develop…we don’t matter that much.

That said, I’m sure he has at least this year and next, to show Flo what he needs to see to keep him rostered.
 
1

1972forever

dolphinheel said:
Of course you fail to mention that he has two elite, veteran CBs in front of him that he’s supposed to supplant, but why let facts get in the way. Please enlighten us on how many practices you’ve been to and how much game tape you’ve watched to come up with your assessment that Iggy will fail this season. Anxiously waiting. SMDH
You do realize that an UDFA was playing the outside CB position when Howard was sitting out of practice and Iggy still couldn’t get on the field except as the 5th CB.
As far as how much tape I have watched on Iggy. Not a lot because basically he isn’t in the lineup enough against top competition. He looked below average in the games he has played against players who were cut yesterday. As I stated, I hope he improves and becomes a reliable CB for the Dolphins but he certainly isn’t there yet.
 
B

boringfin

He is very athletic but I don’t see a sudden burst or quickness to make him a great kick or punt returner. I think it’s been more about trying to find a way to get him on the field
 
1

1972forever

PhinFan1968 said:
What any poster here thinks about any player has no impact on the room they need to develop…we don’t matter that much.

That said, I’m sure he has at least this year and next, to show Flo what he needs to see to keep him rostered.
I totally agree. My view of Iggy is my view and obviously it has no impact on the decisions made by Flores and his coaching staff. I have no issue with those individuals who support Iggy and think he will eventually develop into a solid player for the Dolphins.

As you point out, he has this season and likely the 2022 season to develop into a quality player. I hope he does but that still doesn’t change my view of where he is as an NFL player right NOW.
 
