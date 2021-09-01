Igbinoghene, Punt Returner Extraordinaire????

dolphinheel said: Iggy played CB exactly two years before he was drafted. TWO. He’s an incredible, elite athlete but still raw playing the toughest position on the field. Mastery takes time. Do I really need to point out to some of you dimwits other players who took time and eventually shined? We can start with X and Reshad Jones. Fans need to get off his damn case and give him the room he needs to develop. I trust Flos ability to bring him along, over expert message board posters. If you’re a MD fan then support him. Click to expand...

Recognizing that Iggy shouldn’t have been a first round pick and isn’t ready to play CB in the NFL doesn’t mean that someone isn’t a MD fan. Perhaps some day he will develop into an average NFL player but there have been many first round picks for the Dolphins over the years who were either complete busts or who turned out to be average at best.The fact he only played two years at CB in college and was said to need to develop as a player at the position is the reason he was a huge risk as a first round pick. He was a 3rd or 4th round talent coming out of college at best and as a fan of the Dolphins since 1966, I don’t need anyone telling me that pointing out that he was a bad pick in the first round means I must be a bad fan.I hope Iggy develops because he is a Miami Dolphin but that doesn’t change the fact he has shown no improvement up to this point.