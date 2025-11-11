I'll have what these guys are having

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 40,424
- Reaction score
- 118,631
- Location
- New Jersey
The boys having some fun.
How bout going on a 10-7 run so we can ****ing celebrate to??
OKWin in the exact same way when it counts, please.
No, not when you were 2-7 and the season is essentially over.OK
By the way, doesn't it always count? - LOL
C'mon now, you know it's a McSpecial to start down 7.How bout going on a 10-7 run so we can ****ing celebrate to??
RONG! - LOLNo, not when you were 2-7 and the season is essentially over.