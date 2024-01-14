I’ll Say It Again…

Last year I started with my rants about McD giving up the playcalling duties and concentrate on his HC duties. Well, as it stands, he’s just not smart enough to realize he has his own limitations. Hes a kid playing Madden football. Sometimes I really feel running the offense for him is simply the hobby part of being the HC.



Last year I mentioned I would love to run a physical offense out there like the for example the Bill Parcells teams. Strong defense that hits, and a running game that powered through for four quarters and a QB who could make all the throws when needed. Anyway, for that idea I was viciously attacked with posters calling me crazy and that this was an offense built for speed by throwing the ball to WRs win in this league now blah blah blah

Well??? How do you like the result now in January?



It’s clear McD is not on the hot seat and he’s not going anywhere next year. It’s also clear that we still need Tua for at least another year because we’re not finding a franchise QB this offseason. My point is, you can get excited all you want about an 11 win season but in the end it got us nowhere. I don’t get excited about what happens in the regular season as most of you guys do, I live my life as a sports fan for playoff sports. We have the physical players, we have an OLine that performed and we have future running backs in Brooks and Achane. We can still get another good year out of Mostert. The defense I believe is on the right track with Fangio and our young players. The offense needs a fundamental swing to the power game to wear defenses down. This is how you win in January. With that, Tua is less exposed out on the field. He‘s not a gunslinger. He’s a QB that we need to replace soon, he’s not the answer. But let’s not hang all our hats on his physical limitations next year while we still have a window with this team.



I just don’t think McD is smart enough to go in that direction but we’re sitting with the same result if he doesn’t