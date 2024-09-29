I'll say it. Flores > Tua and Grier

Notso
I've been so anti Flores pro Tua, but I think we made the wrong choice. This may be an unpopular opinion but Flores is a really good coach. I was also pro Mcdaniel but I've soured on his soft ass squad as of recently.
I understand the choices made by Ross and upper managment on the Flores situation. But man, we can't get anything right...
I also understand hindsight is 20/20
