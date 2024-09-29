 I'll say it. Flores > Tua and Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'll say it. Flores > Tua and Grier

I've been so anti Flores pro Tua, but I think we made the wrong choice. This may be an unpopular opinion but Flores is a really good coach. I was also pro Mcdaniel but I've soured on his soft ass squad as of recently.

I understand the choices made by Ross and upper managment on the Flores situation. But man, we can't get anything right...

I also understand hindsight is 20/20
 
Don’t think anyone ever thought Flores was a bad defensive mind. He was an awful HC though. Glad he’s gone.
 
I'll wait to see how we respond tomorrow vs one of the worst teams in the league before I go completely unhinged. Does look like we chose the wrong guy, I think id rather have flores over grier and tua as of right now.
 
Yeah i still can't stand Flores because of the bs lawsuit and some of his awful traits as a hc. I never disputed he was a good defensive mind.

I am going to root for Vikings now though for a couple of reasons

1. Darnold getting the mvp would be a hilarious slap in the face to Jets fans. He also is one of the few guys who has a chance to stop Allen so far.

2. AVG

Also Minnesota sports fans really deserve a winner after dealing with so much losing in the 3 major sports.
 
