 I’ll say this about …. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I’ll say this about ….

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,816
Reaction score
14,080
Location
Borneo
Skylar. As pedestrian as he looked today he never looked intimidated and he didn’t have the deer in the headlights look. That’s good news. How many times have we seen better QB prospects come in and look lost and scared, Skylar did not
Kinda curious to see what he could do with a week of prep IF….Tua isn’t back
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,897
Reaction score
8,910
Age
47
Location
Bellingham, MA
I don’t think you will, sounds like Teddy would be back either way. He has nothing wrong and was only held out because he supposedly stumbled. He has no concussion and is not in protocols.
 
K

kjoke

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 4, 2022
Messages
33
Reaction score
34
Location
Fort Lauderdale
He's older than Tua...
Still 3rd string, Teddy will more than likely be ready for the game next week.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
4,221
Reaction score
15,696
Location
Fort St. John, BC
Skylar showed he would need a season of at least playing with and against starter NFL calibre players as should be expected with a rookie 7 rounder. He looked great in preseason....YES......partially because he played against scrubs and being an older and more experinced guy he excelled in that. The play was slower....etc.

Teddy and or Tua do not play then we are doomed
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

GO DOLPHINS
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,570
Reaction score
13,710
Location
Davie, FL
Thankfully Teddy will probably be back if Tua isn’t.

Otherwise, we are doomed.

Hopefully Howard and/or Jones are back as well, or else Jefferson is gonna be griddying all over our endzone.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
12,543
Reaction score
44,272
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I'm hopeful he plays better next game with more reps with the 1st team if not the season may be over if Tua doesn't return sooner than later.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
1,047
Reaction score
1,381
Age
68
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Michael Scott said:
Thankfully Teddy will probably be back if Tua isn’t.

Otherwise, we are doomed.

Hopefully Howard and/or Jones are back as well, or else Jefferson is gonna be griddying all over our endzone.
Click to expand...
They are not beating the Vikings with Bridgewater.
They will score at least 30 against this defense.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,897
Reaction score
8,910
Age
47
Location
Bellingham, MA
superphin said:
I'm hopeful he plays better next game with more reps with the 1st team if not the season may be over if Tua doesn't return sooner than later.
Click to expand...
He won’t, Bridgewater is fine and will play next week if Tua is out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom