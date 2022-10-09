I’ll say this about ….

EasyRider
Skylar. As pedestrian as he looked today he never looked intimidated and he didn’t have the deer in the headlights look. That’s good news. How many times have we seen better QB prospects come in and look lost and scared, Skylar did not
Kinda curious to see what he could do with a week of prep IF….Tua isn’t back
