I'll tell you what we don't want to do

We have a lot of draft picks and a lot of money. Some here are dreaming like kids in a candy store, or someone who just won the lottery.



Consider this, the difference in cap space between us, and some teams that made the playoffs, is in the 10-30 million range. Some here are advocating we go get Conklin and Thuney and Gordon and Clowney.



That my fellow finny fans is the way to end up where we were.



Start thinking about how you turn this roster into a playoff contender for 10 million as that is the difference between us and the Bills. We have 12 million in dead cap and Bills have 1 million. Someone is doing it right and we can't afford to do it wrong when they are in our division.