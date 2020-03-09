I'll tell you what we don't want to do

R

Russ57

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
300
Reaction score
276
We have a lot of draft picks and a lot of money. Some here are dreaming like kids in a candy store, or someone who just won the lottery.

Consider this, the difference in cap space between us, and some teams that made the playoffs, is in the 10-30 million range. Some here are advocating we go get Conklin and Thuney and Gordon and Clowney.

That my fellow finny fans is the way to end up where we were.

Start thinking about how you turn this roster into a playoff contender for 10 million as that is the difference between us and the Bills. We have 12 million in dead cap and Bills have 1 million. Someone is doing it right and we can't afford to do it wrong when they are in our division.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
7,968
Reaction score
6,641
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
The dead cap is actually now under 11 million, unless I can't add. In 2019 it was over $65 million, which is just insane - they realized all of the dead weight contracts they had and purged them.

In 2021 there's really only 1 albatross of a contract left - thats Reshad Jones - and that cap hit is only $4mm. I don't think they go back into cap hell right away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom