Myles Fynch
durka durka
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2006
- Messages
- 7,051
- Reaction score
- 39
- Location
- Zombieland
...to ruin everything. Or maybe at least make things interesting. But more likely just to add to my post count.
Good to have you back bro.:hi5:
Where in the hell have you been?
Nice to have you back Myles.
Thanks, the AM thread has definitely missed you.The summer of hell was followed by Hurricane Sandy.
Thanks for the welcome back.
Good to see you PP11.
Thanks, the AM thread has definitely missed you.
Definitely. Lots of great stories are gone.Thank you. Sorry to see it gone. Some classic posts in that thread. We must rebuild.
...to ruin everything. Or maybe at least make things interesting. But more likely just to add to my post count.
Where did you bury BobDole?