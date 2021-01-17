I'm beginning to believe that Watson will be traded!

Will people stop with this nonsense. In today's sports world stars with mega contracts control all the leverage. Yes, they signed the contract, but on the flip side, the organization is also required to pay them that money, so long as they don't mentally self destruct like Antonio Brown. Watson is the most important player in the franchise.....who controls the destiny of how much HE cares and how much effort HE wants to put out.



There is nothing in the contract that says the Texans can fine him or not pay him because he's not giving enough effort or caring.



All Watson has to do is attend required activities and keep a level head, and Houston is stuck paying tens of millions to a guy who will have "checked out" and couldn't care less. Which doesn't help A team that has cap issues and hardly any draft picks and needs talent.