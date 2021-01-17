 I'm beginning to believe that Watson will be traded! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm beginning to believe that Watson will be traded!

RastaMan407

RastaMan407

The situation is really deep and we can expect hear about all the dysfunctions on what management has done. It was already reports that he asked the Texans to interview Robert Saleh and they didn’t interview him. This has glowing reviews around the league and the didn’t even make an attempt.
 
ThePeopleShow13

IMO the whole story is overblown. Watson has essentially zero leverage to force a trade as he is under contract through 2025. The only reason Miami keeps getting linked to everything is that we have the Texans 1st and 2nd round picks this year and it makes for a clickbait story.

Watson is an excellent player, but his price would be way too high. Especially when you consider the cap hits of ~$40M in 2022-2025. I believe it would cripple us financially and make it very hard to surround him with offensive talent. We would most likely have to unload a defensive player like Howard, Jones or Van Noy in the trade just to give us wiggle room cap wise.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Barry Sanders retired, rather than to continue playing for a team that he hated.

I doubt if Watson, at his age, would go this far... but sometimes, a divorce is best. Then it is all about the financial details...

This could be an opportunity... and it never hurts to keep an eye open while the two sides shoot each other.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the whole story is overblown. Watson has essentially zero leverage to force a trade as he is under contract through 2025. The only reason Miami keeps getting linked to everything is that we have the Texans 1st and 2nd round picks this year and it makes for a clickbait story.
This...Also do you REALLY want a Guy who thinks he is the QB/Coach/GM wrapped into 1?
All im saying is Deshawn seems to be the type who wants to micromanage his situation and we all know from experience that does not work well in Miami.
Landry ,Minkah , Drake and all the other who wanted a say are Bye Bye


Ill stick with Tua ...add weapons like Smith and his teammate at RB then take my chances
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the whole story is overblown. Watson has essentially zero leverage to force a trade as he is under contract through 2025. The only reason Miami keeps getting linked to everything is that we have the Texans 1st and 2nd round picks this year and it makes for a clickbait story.
Will people stop with this nonsense. In today's sports world stars with mega contracts control all the leverage. Yes, they signed the contract, but on the flip side, the organization is also required to pay them that money, so long as they don't mentally self destruct like Antonio Brown. Watson is the most important player in the franchise.....who controls the destiny of how much HE cares and how much effort HE wants to put out.

There is nothing in the contract that says the Texans can fine him or not pay him because he's not giving enough effort or caring.

All Watson has to do is attend required activities and keep a level head, and Houston is stuck paying tens of millions to a guy who will have "checked out" and couldn't care less. Which doesn't help A team that has cap issues and hardly any draft picks and needs talent.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Schleprock said:
Will people stop with this nonsense. In today's sports world stars with mega contracts control all the leverage. Yes, they signed the contract, but on the flip side, the organization is also required to pay them that money, so long as they don't mentally self destruct like Antonio Brown. Watson is the most important player in the franchise.....who controls the destiny of how much HE cares and how much effort HE wants to put out.

There is nothing in the contract that says the Texans can fine him or not pay him because he's not giving enough effort or caring.

All Watson has to do is attend required activities and keep a level head, and Houston is stuck paying tens of millions to a guy who will have "checked out" and couldn't care less. Which doesn't help A team that has cap issues and hardly any draft picks and needs talent.
If he did any of those things he would lose all respect and credibility moving forward. There is a difference between holding out for a contract and just being a selfish, locker room cancer. If you really think the players hold the power you don’t understand how weak the NFL players association is compared to other major professional sports associations. At the very least I can almost guarantee they would violate him for breaking team rules or conduct detrimental to the team and he would lose a lot of money.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Schleprock said:
Will people stop with this nonsense. In today's sports world stars with mega contracts control all the leverage. Yes, they signed the contract, but on the flip side, the organization is also required to pay them that money, so long as they don't mentally self destruct like Antonio Brown. Watson is the most important player in the franchise.....who controls the destiny of how much HE cares and how much effort HE wants to put out.

There is nothing in the contract that says the Texans can fine him or not pay him because he's not giving enough effort or caring.

All Watson has to do is attend required activities and keep a level head, and Houston is stuck paying tens of millions to a guy who will have "checked out" and couldn't care less. Which doesn't help A team that has cap issues and hardly any draft picks and needs talent.
Exactly, people have no idea how leverage works. Houston probably won't get proper value in a trade, and they did it to themselves.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Feverdream said:
Barry Sanders retired, rather than to continue playing for a team that he hated.

I doubt if Watson, at his age, would go this far... but sometimes, a divorce is best. Then it is all about the financial details...

This could be an opportunity... and it never hurts to keep an eye open while the two sides shoot each other.
But... He signed the contract. He should honor it, remember?
 
Phantom

Phantom

Schleprock said:
Will people stop with this nonsense. In today's sports world stars with mega contracts control all the leverage. Yes, they signed the contract, but on the flip side, the organization is also required to pay them that money, so long as they don't mentally self destruct like Antonio Brown. Watson is the most important player in the franchise.....who controls the destiny of how much HE cares and how much effort HE wants to put out.

There is nothing in the contract that says the Texans can fine him or not pay him because he's not giving enough effort or caring.

All Watson has to do is attend required activities and keep a level head, and Houston is stuck paying tens of millions to a guy who will have "checked out" and couldn't care less. Which doesn't help A team that has cap issues and hardly any draft picks and needs talent.
Well his mega star status, and contact, didn't get the guy he wanted an interview. He should go buy a team and then he can make the management decisions. I doubt his ego will let him just go through the motions for the next 5 years.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

ThePeopleShow13 said:
If he did any of those things he would lose all respect and credibility moving forward. There is a difference between holding out for a contract and just being a selfish, locker room cancer. If you really think the players hold the power you don’t understand how weak the NFL players association is compared to other major professional sports associations. At the very least I can almost guarantee they would violate him for breaking team rules or conduct detrimental to the team and he would lose a lot of money.
QB's - particularly elite QB's - always hold all the leverage, because they have the rarest skillsets and are most valuable.
 
