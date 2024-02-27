Im Bored, Mike Evans

I can’t believe I’m about to bring this guy up , but does anybody remember what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Tua a few weeks ago?
Something about opposing players absolutely loving Tua to the point where they’ll forego a little extra salary for the chance to play alongside him??
I’ll tell you what, if Tua shows the ability to recruit guys like Mike Evans at a discount to come ring chase down in Miami, the Dolphins better hurry up and make him the highest paid QB in the league. That last sentence should get the haters going.
Mike Evans has earned over $110M in his 10 seasons with the Buccs (last year 14.5M). He's 30 years old and he likes to be paid a lot and Miami are still trying to get down to the salary cap. Not going to happen.