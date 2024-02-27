 Im Bored, Mike Evans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Im Bored, Mike Evans

My sources indicate he’s wants another ring and wants to stay in Florida. Currently large front runner.
 
I can’t believe I’m about to bring this guy up 🤮, but does anybody remember what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Tua a few weeks ago?

Something about opposing players absolutely loving Tua to the point where they’ll forego a little extra salary for the chance to play alongside him??

I’ll tell you what, if Tua shows the ability to recruit guys like Mike Evans at a discount to come ring chase down in Miami, the Dolphins better hurry up and make him the highest paid QB in the league. That last sentence should get the haters going. 😘
 
Mike Evans

Mike Evans contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.
/thread.
 
A guy like Josh Reynolds might be more our speed.

Evans would've been a great compliment to Waddle or Hill, not for Waddle and Hill.

Reynolds will do the grunt work and take the crumbs much better and cost about a 1/4 of what Evans will. He'd be a complete 180 from Berrios.
 
Evans is a really good receiver but we have two of those already and I think 3 would be a crowd trying to get everyone their touches.

I would rather see us start working on a replacement for Hill which will inevitably happen.
 
Mike Evans has earned over $110M in his 10 seasons with the Buccs (last year 14.5M). He's 30 years old and he likes to be paid a lot and Miami are still trying to get down to the salary cap. Not going to happen.
 
