So much talent at WR and RB in this draft. It's just a matter of how the draft goes and who's on the board when we're on the clock. I'd be very upset if we don't draft a WR and a RB from this class and I mean one of each in the first 3 rounds. RB's will go quick once the run starts cause there aren't that many of them. WR you can get a good one in the 3rd round cause there are at least 20 quality WR's in this class.