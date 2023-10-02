I’m curious:

If we knock the Giants off the rails next week (we will), does that mean Tua is ALL THAT again? Like he was last week?



Of course, this week all he showed us is that he just isn’t the guy, will win some games but lose the crucial ones because we all know that even though there’s 53 guys on a team only one matters…



Lol, one loss (ONE!!!) to a very tough divisional rival at their house and once again Tua sucks, even though he (along with AVG) had a decent day.



Guy could bring home 5 Lombardis, lose the following opener to the Jets and he sucks.



Learn the game of football.