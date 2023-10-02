 I’m curious: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I’m curious:

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,525
Reaction score
2,767
Location
Northwest Iowa
If we knock the Giants off the rails next week (we will), does that mean Tua is ALL THAT again? Like he was last week?

Of course, this week all he showed us is that he just isn’t the guy, will win some games but lose the crucial ones because we all know that even though there’s 53 guys on a team only one matters…

Lol, one loss (ONE!!!) to a very tough divisional rival at their house and once again Tua sucks, even though he (along with AVG) had a decent day.

Guy could bring home 5 Lombardis, lose the following opener to the Jets and he sucks.

Learn the game of football.
 
The problem today wasn't Tua. Did he throw the team on his back and will them to victory? Nope. But he was good enough for the team to either get a win or be competitive if the defense had a better game. Miami put up 21 points and had a 4th td wiped away by a penalty. I would say 28 points would be a pretty good outing vs a defense like the Bills. Tua wasn't great, wasn't bad. He was so-so and against the Bills you might take that.
 
dolphan said:
Tua ‘s first read is taken away and he’s a pile of mush. This is all known. It’s on anyone who thinks Miami is in Buffalo’s class without an unfair heat advantage. All they ever do is prove otherwise
Click to expand...

dolphan said:
Any d coach worth their job will take away Tua’s first read, disrupt the timing and bury them. Book is out. One read and done.
Click to expand...

dolphan said:
Tua is excellent. No one is perfect. He was far from the problem today.

We are going to win a ton of games, maybe the division…and go to the playoffs.
Click to expand...

Consistency is not your thing I see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom