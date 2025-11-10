 I'm going to get flamed for this (and rightfully so) but...are we making the playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm going to get flamed for this (and rightfully so) but...are we making the playoffs?

mandal24

mandal24

Can the LOLphins make the playoffs?!

And not because we're good but bc the teams left on our schedule are so bad
it's kind of crazy but the dolphins can end up finishing 9-8/10-7

The most Dolphins thing to happen is that we finish 9-8.. 8th seed, just missing out on the playoffs and get the 14th pick in the draft. We are stuck in this cycle forever. Not good enough to get a playoff win, not bad enough to get a top 3 pick.

Commanders - defense is atrocious. Daniels/McLaurin/Payne are all out.
Saints - bad all around. Olave is a beast though.
Jets lol
Pitt - fine, this one can be a loss with their pressure but they dont have a lot of offensive firepower
Cinci - the worst defense in the league. Probably no point to bring Burrow back at this point with 9+ losses
TB - Loss
Patriots - might be benching their starters at this point. they have the easiest remaining SOS. Likely to be the #1 seed. They play the bills and ravens and that's it.
 
Not a snowballs chance in hell they make the playoffs and they will lose a game they should win to make up for beating the Bills yesterday. That's just the way the Dolphins do things. I would say the Jets game could be a game they lose if the weather is terrible.
 
Can they? Yes. Will they? I doubt it.

But you do you, my friend, and never let anyone make you justify optimism.
 
Extremely unlikely.

But get these next 3 games taken care of and you never know.

More important than squeaking into the playoffs is probably just having a nucleus to move forward with into next season.

We know we need a CB (more like 2) we know we need a RT (and RG) we know we need another WR (with size). If we can somehow end the season 9-8, it will be a heck of accomplishment and give us some hope that if we can improve on those disaster positions, next year might be different.
 
I'd say there's less than 1% chance. I don't believe we could catch (and pass) 7 other AFC teams. I think Baltimore, Buffalo, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and New England will all finish with better records than us. That's without counting Jacksonville and Pittsburgh, whom I could see us passing, but it's still unlikely to happen.
 
It's obviously highly unlikely as there's really only one wildcard spot that seems to be in play, unless someone at the top does a complete collapse.
 
Are you truly this stupid or are you just joking
 
Its very possible we win our next few games and give us hope, only to break our hearts at the end of the season and just miss the playoffs. That would be the Dolphins way.
 
