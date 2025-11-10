I'm going to get flamed for this (and rightfully so) but...are we making the playoffs?

Can the LOLphins make the playoffs?!



And not because we're good but bc the teams left on our schedule are so bad

it's kind of crazy but the dolphins can end up finishing 9-8/10-7



The most Dolphins thing to happen is that we finish 9-8.. 8th seed, just missing out on the playoffs and get the 14th pick in the draft. We are stuck in this cycle forever. Not good enough to get a playoff win, not bad enough to get a top 3 pick.



Commanders - defense is atrocious. Daniels/McLaurin/Payne are all out.

Saints - bad all around. Olave is a beast though.

Jets lol

Pitt - fine, this one can be a loss with their pressure but they dont have a lot of offensive firepower

Cinci - the worst defense in the league. Probably no point to bring Burrow back at this point with 9+ losses

TB - Loss

Patriots - might be benching their starters at this point. they have the easiest remaining SOS. Likely to be the #1 seed. They play the bills and ravens and that's it.