I’m Gonna Be Honest Here......

I see nothing but complaints upon complaints on this board, FB, Twitter etc. about the first round talent chosen. That tells me the Fins probably or most likely did a good job here.

It seems like every year everyone is praising our drafts and where do we end up? Now the opposite is happening and I’m going with it. Tells me our GM and coach know more about talent and what we need than all the wannabe GMs among dolphin fans

This staff did a great job coaching up third rate players, they know what they need to be successful
 
I thought we added 3 players that are all going to be very good in 2 years.

Tua is set up well learning with Fitz.
Austin Jackson is going to learn with experience with no competition at LT.
Igby is going to learn with 2 of the best CB's in the league. Right when he is peaking we will be moving on from X.


I see pure talent. I love what we did.

Look for us to be aggressive tomorrow. I can't see us going into Saturday with 9 picks
 
Austin Jackson seemed like a panic move. I just feel that we could have had him later on in the draft is all.
 
Tua was a homerun

Jackson we were sort of in no mans land so we took what we felt was the best player at the biggest position of need. Basically Juwan James 2.0 . . . which I totally won't mind if he can stay healthy

This Noah kid is growing on me quite a bit. Dude is a glove fit for this defense and you are talking a defense that damn near runs a 6 DB base. If you think you can manufacture Xavian Howard part 2 with this pick, in a year or 2, you do it vs. filling a RB or even a FS.

Overall it was a very solid day 1 and now on day 2 we can keep plugging away adding talent.
 
Austin Jackson seemed like a panic move. I just feel that we could have had him later on in the draft is all.
It wouldn't of been much later. High character, only 20 with LT ability and plenty of upside. He was the next rated tackle on many boards. If you like him that was the spot to take him . . . no guarantee he makes it to 26.
 
And for the life of me I don’t know why the wannabe GMs are begging for a RB in the first round. It’s laughable. Have we not learned by now you don’t win by spending a lot of money on a RB? They can be had in the 2nd and 3rd rounds at great value. It’s all about the QB, WR and DBs. A pass rusher couldn’t hurt though
 
Glad they stayed and let Tua fall.

I don't love project tackles and corners (they might be thinking safety) in the 1st though. I feel like they kinda traded Tunsil and Minkah for lesser versions. Not a very rewarding thought process, typically.
 
They went with players that have big up size potential in certainly Tua and Jackson who they know they have a year to bed in.
They covered 3 of the 4 prime positions in the r1 draft and some edge players in FA.
People forget they are rebuilding the team over the next 2 drafts so they won't cover every base. Next year is not the goal consistent playoff trips should start in 2022/23 with hopefully multiple SB's to follow. The build is for the future not success next season.
Think we will get a very good player with 39 - Dobbins, Swift, Jones, McKinney, Winfield - they are some of the names that may be available.
 
Picking up the extra 4th rounder was a bonus. We only traded back a few spots and were rewarded with a spare player. Looks like Grier knew his guy would still be there and decided to pick up a tip. Nice move.
 
