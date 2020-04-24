I’m Gonna Be Honest Here......

I see nothing but complaints upon complaints on this board, FB, Twitter etc. about the first round talent chosen. That tells me the Fins probably or most likely did a good job here.



It seems like every year everyone is praising our drafts and where do we end up? Now the opposite is happening and I’m going with it. Tells me our GM and coach know more about talent and what we need than all the wannabe GMs among dolphin fans



This staff did a great job coaching up third rate players, they know what they need to be successful