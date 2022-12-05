I'm gonna say it...

1. Houston Texans - Makes Sense for a Claim here

2. Chicago Bears

3. Denver Broncos - Makes Sense for a Claim here as well (Elway liked him coming out)

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Carolina Panthers

6. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sneaky need, have the figured out that Lawrence was all hype yet

7. New Orleans Saints* - Probably makes sense here

8. Arizona Cardinals - Probably should make a claim, likely wont

9. Indianapolis Colts - Absolutely Should

10. Atlanta Falcons - Absolutely Should

11. Green Bay Packers - Probably Should

12. Las Vegas Raiders - Probably Should

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Detroit Lions - They should make a claim here

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* - smart move would be to get a claim in and get him in the system to decide next year when Tawmy retires again.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New England Patriots

19. Washington Commanders

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Tennessee Titans

22. New York Jets - They should make a claim

23. New York Giants - They Should make a claim

24. San Francisco 49ers

25. Baltimore Ravens - Depending on Lamars knee, they also should make a claim.

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. Dallas Cowboys

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Minnesota Vikings

31. Philadelphia Eagles



Alot of teams that SHOULD claim him well before getting to MIA in priority.