I'm gonna say it...

1. Houston Texans - Makes Sense for a Claim here
2. Chicago Bears
3. Denver Broncos - Makes Sense for a Claim here as well (Elway liked him coming out)
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Carolina Panthers
6. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sneaky need, have the figured out that Lawrence was all hype yet
7. New Orleans Saints* - Probably makes sense here
8. Arizona Cardinals - Probably should make a claim, likely wont
9. Indianapolis Colts - Absolutely Should
10. Atlanta Falcons - Absolutely Should
11. Green Bay Packers - Probably Should
12. Las Vegas Raiders - Probably Should
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Detroit Lions - They should make a claim here
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* - smart move would be to get a claim in and get him in the system to decide next year when Tawmy retires again.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New England Patriots
19. Washington Commanders
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Tennessee Titans
22. New York Jets - They should make a claim
23. New York Giants - They Should make a claim
24. San Francisco 49ers
25. Baltimore Ravens - Depending on Lamars knee, they also should make a claim.
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. Dallas Cowboys
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Minnesota Vikings
31. Philadelphia Eagles
Alot of teams that SHOULD claim him well before getting to MIA in priority.