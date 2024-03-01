Im Gonna Say It...

I highly enjoy the Joe Rose show... even when Omar is on. Yeah I said it!!!!
omar on there is much better than just joe and hollywood.
but joe himself really offers nothing by way of analysis/insight (that he should be able to provide as a former player).
i like joe and his show, i listen every morning driving to work, but only a rare guest brings anything that i would consider insightful, and even then his questions seem to be read off a list with no follow up or true discussion.