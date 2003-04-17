I'm...home!

Originally posted by WharfRat

Goat,



Welcome to FinHeaven!!

I think you'll find this to be the best fan site on the net!

I'm also in NJ.. down south though, southwest of A.C., so I know exactly how you feel about beng stuck in the middle of Eagles, Jest, and Giants fans..

Not much of a Basketball fan, but I also am a Flyers fan... and have loved the Red Sox forever!

But... the Dolphins are my primary passion ... and this is the best place for fans of the winningest franchise in sports history!



If you have any questions, concerns, or comments, please feel free to ask me, or AJ (the head honcho) or any of our moderators or mentors... I'd like to think we have an excellent staff... and we're always willing to help out in any way we can!



Enjoy! and Hope to see you on the boards often!!



Go Fins!!



Jon

Asst Administrator

FinHeaven & Co.