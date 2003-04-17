 I'm...home! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm...home!

Wh...where did this board come from?

God bless the Fins - I've been a fan for all of my 33 years.

*collective hug*
 
That's why it is called Finheaven.
 
My friends are all Eagles, Giants and *hurl* Jets fans. I'm a transplanted Miami boy, living less than 15 minutes from the meadowlands.

Fortunately, I'm not tiny.
 
Welcome

I would think a Goat would feel right at home in the Meadowlands.hehe.:D
 
You're not home, you're at heaven!

Welcome to the boards man! I know what its like to live in an area with Jets fans, I sadly live in one. :(
 
Originally posted by The Goat
My friends are all Eagles, Giants and *hurl* Jets fans. I'm a transplanted Miami boy, living less than 15 minutes from the meadowlands.

Fortunately, I'm not tiny.
Click to expand...

Welcome Goat....They say home is where the heart is.

BTW what the hell ya doin up there?
 
It's annoying - I love the Fins first and foremost, but also the Sixers, Flyers and Phils, (left Miami before their other three franchises existed) - and I deal with Yankee fans and Devils fans continually.

At least I can make fun of Knicks fans.
 
Fins, Flyers, Sixers and Red Sox here:D...welcome aboard goat
 
Welcome aboard Goat! You've found the best Dolphins fan site in the internet run by none other than our illustrious webmaster and founder A.J. Enjoy!!!

P.S.
-Dolphins
-Avalanche (about to wipe away the pesky Wild)
-Lakers (Headed for a four-peat baby!!!)
-Dale Jarrett (NASCAR, don't knock it 'til ya try it!)
-I'm also a fan of anything bad that happens to the institution of Baseball. :D :evil:
 
Goat,

Welcome to FinHeaven!!
I think you'll find this to be the best fan site on the net!
I'm also in NJ.. down south though, southwest of A.C., so I know exactly how you feel about beng stuck in the middle of Eagles, Jest, and Giants fans..
Not much of a Basketball fan, but I also am a Flyers fan... and have loved the Red Sox forever!
But... the Dolphins are my primary passion ... and this is the best place for fans of the winningest franchise in sports history!

If you have any questions, concerns, or comments, please feel free to ask me, or AJ (the head honcho) or any of our moderators or mentors... I'd like to think we have an excellent staff... and we're always willing to help out in any way we can!

Enjoy! and Hope to see you on the boards often!!

Go Fins!!

Jon
Asst Administrator
FinHeaven & Co.
 
Originally posted by WharfRat
Goat,

Welcome to FinHeaven!!
I think you'll find this to be the best fan site on the net!
I'm also in NJ.. down south though, southwest of A.C., so I know exactly how you feel about beng stuck in the middle of Eagles, Jest, and Giants fans..
Not much of a Basketball fan, but I also am a Flyers fan... and have loved the Red Sox forever!
But... the Dolphins are my primary passion ... and this is the best place for fans of the winningest franchise in sports history!

If you have any questions, concerns, or comments, please feel free to ask me, or AJ (the head honcho) or any of our moderators or mentors... I'd like to think we have an excellent staff... and we're always willing to help out in any way we can!

Enjoy! and Hope to see you on the boards often!!

Go Fins!!

Jon
Asst Administrator
FinHeaven & Co.
Click to expand...

Sheez wharf. A simple welcome would've done. Why post your resume' ? :D
 
Welcome to the site. Sorry about you living with Jets fans but I have to live with Bills fans.:barf:
 
Welcome aboard. I Live in Sunny South Florida...1 hour away from Miami! The Fins are my primary team (besides Argentina,USA and Peru in soccer) but since I cannot follow them as much as the Fins...the Fins maybe my # 1 sports team. Anywho welcome!
 
